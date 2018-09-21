Twitch Streaming Banned In China After Gaining Popularity

by - Source: BBC
17 Comments

Credit: TwitchCredit: TwitchIn an unexpected move, China has blocked the Twitch.tv website and removed the application from the Apple App Store since Thursday, BBC reported. Twitch has confirmed the block but didn’t say why the authorities censored the service.

The Chinese government seems to have issued a censorship order for Twitch streaming in the country. As of now, neither the Chinese government nor Twitch or its parent company Amazon have said why the block occurred.

The move came after Twitch became the third-most popular free app in the Chinese iOS store. The app saw this surge in popularity last month when the Asian Games hosted in Jakarta, Indonesia featured video gaming competitions for the first time. Chinese eSports fans started using Twitch after the Chinese state-run media wouldn’t show those competitions.

China’s History of Blocking Foreign Media Services

China has a long history of frequently blocking not just foreign online websites, but especially media services. The Chinese government doesn’t seem to want to allow its citizens to access media without heavy restrictions being applied to it first.

Other foreign platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Google’s Play Store and other services are also censored in the country. Disney and Apple’s Chinese media services were also blocked back in 2016.

Another issue is that the Chinese government’s enforcement of media censorship rules have been quite inconsistent, which has given foreign investors concerns and may even prevent them from investing into the country in the future.

You'd Also Like

About the author
Lucian Armasu

Lucian Armasu is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers software news and the issues surrounding privacy and security.

Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
This thread is closed for comments
17 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • BulkZerker
    Might it have something to do with it being a site that openly promotes and celebrates something the Chinese government has a problem with directly? Or os it that it promotes and even celebrates so ethic g the Chinese government have a priblem with directly that is not the awnser to the first question?
    Maybe it's goes soe.thing to do with the Chinese peoe not spending ding their money "in house" too...
  • poopflinger
    Anonymous said:
    Might it have something to do with it being a site that openly promotes and celebrates something the Chinese government has a problem with directly? Or os it that it promotes and even celebrates so ethic g the Chinese government have a priblem with directly that is not the awnser to the first question?
    Maybe it's goes soe.thing to do with the Chinese peoe not spending ding their money "in house" too...


    The last point you made seems like it could be very likely. I find it ironic that the Chinese are ok taking all the American money through selling us goods, but they aren't ok with Americans taking Chinese money through a streaming service. They truly are trying to dominate the world economy. Fine, they don't get to watch Americans streaming the games they are playing on Chinese manufactured hardware. That will only hurt their ability to sell even more hardware.
  • CerianK
    In this case, I'm guessing that it has more to do with the Chinese govt trying to control any additional sources of Internet addiction that they deem time-wasters.

    I've noticed that with my high-school aged kids, some of the time they spend on Twitch or playing PoE is not spare time... it eats into time they should be doing homework. It is tough for me to tolerate that behavior, and by definition, the Chinese govt is a parent to all of the Chinese people, thus might take action affecting everyone to try an ensure benefit for school-work.

    There might be other reasons, but if the above is the case, they will likely fail to attain that goal.
Display All 17 comments
Most Popular
  1. CCleaner Updates Itself Without Notifying Users
  2. Windows File Discreetly Stores Touch Devices' Sensitive Text
  3. AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition Update Boosts Performance Up to 17 Percent
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2018 Purch All Rights Reserved.