Twitch Streaming Banned In China After Gaining Popularity
Credit: TwitchIn an unexpected move, China has blocked the Twitch.tv website and removed the application from the Apple App Store since Thursday, BBC reported. Twitch has confirmed the block but didn’t say why the authorities censored the service.
The Chinese government seems to have issued a censorship order for Twitch streaming in the country. As of now, neither the Chinese government nor Twitch or its parent company Amazon have said why the block occurred.
The move came after Twitch became the third-most popular free app in the Chinese iOS store. The app saw this surge in popularity last month when the Asian Games hosted in Jakarta, Indonesia featured video gaming competitions for the first time. Chinese eSports fans started using Twitch after the Chinese state-run media wouldn’t show those competitions.
China’s History of Blocking Foreign Media Services
China has a long history of frequently blocking not just foreign online websites, but especially media services. The Chinese government doesn’t seem to want to allow its citizens to access media without heavy restrictions being applied to it first.
Other foreign platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Google’s Play Store and other services are also censored in the country. Disney and Apple’s Chinese media services were also blocked back in 2016.
Another issue is that the Chinese government’s enforcement of media censorship rules have been quite inconsistent, which has given foreign investors concerns and may even prevent them from investing into the country in the future.
The last point you made seems like it could be very likely. I find it ironic that the Chinese are ok taking all the American money through selling us goods, but they aren't ok with Americans taking Chinese money through a streaming service. They truly are trying to dominate the world economy. Fine, they don't get to watch Americans streaming the games they are playing on Chinese manufactured hardware. That will only hurt their ability to sell even more hardware.
I've noticed that with my high-school aged kids, some of the time they spend on Twitch or playing PoE is not spare time... it eats into time they should be doing homework. It is tough for me to tolerate that behavior, and by definition, the Chinese govt is a parent to all of the Chinese people, thus might take action affecting everyone to try an ensure benefit for school-work.
There might be other reasons, but if the above is the case, they will likely fail to attain that goal.
Well, live video streaming is still quite difficult to censor. So, it could be used as a platform for spreading "dangerous" ideas.
Modern-day China is Communist in name only.
It's China. This is what they DO.
"Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again but expecting a different result"
Decentralized so it can't be blocked.
https://bit.tube/dashboard
It has nothing to do with the name and everything to do with the actual language of the law. You are comparing two completely different things. Please try to develop an opinion on this issue that is at least slightly more nuanced than "government doing literally anything = bad."
I'm sure, they can block blockchain-based apps, if they really wanted to. They can also block the sites hosting the actual video files (blockchain can't hold video data - only links).
I guess if you run it over Tor, they can't block it. But they can block Tor.
Hold up there, Professor. Its not exactly an Apples to Oranges comparison now is it? This censorship is the direct result
of the path that Gov censorship takes. Every time. 100% without fail. Its a matter of (or lack of) accountability. The Chinese gov is not accountable to anyone. Least, it's own people. And the name? The name is just a name, but names like that have been used for more than 100 years to get idiots onboard that do not actually look into what they vote for or virtue signalers that like to hop on a bandwagon.
I do have an idea why China Gov would do such a thing heavily influenced by internal economics and possibly messaging and the exposure that twitch can introduce. Yeah, a 5 year old can google multiple sources and put this together. not rocket science. "The letter of the law" lol.
Boiling down my statement to "government doing literally anything = bad." and trying to attack the manner in which I made the statement as missing 'nuance' makes you look like an ivory tower prat with no actual rebuttal. I would recommend you stop getting your political insights from (I'm guessing) Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and Trevor Noah unless straw-man is your only means or 'debate'.
