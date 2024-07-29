Overnight fiber optic sabotage disrupts telecommunications in several French regions — Paris and the Olympic Games unaffected

Saboteurs damaged the fiber optic networks of several French telecommunications providers during the night from July 28 to July 29. The damage caused telephone and internet service disruptions for fixed and mobile customers in several regions of France. The malicious acts did not affect Paris, home to the Olympic Games.

According to sources from the French police, the nighttime sabotage affected several telecommunications operators, including Free and SFR. The impact covered six departments, the French equivalent of counties in the U.S. and U.K. Customers in Bouches-du-Rhône, Aude, Oise, Hérault, Meuse, and Drôme. Free management also reported incidents in Marne and Vaucluse. Thankfully, the vandalism did not impact Paris or the ongoing Olympic Games.

SFR reported minimal impact. Representatives for the provider said the sabotage only affected its long-distance network, which consists of large loops that automatically reroute themselves when a line is cut. SFR said around 10,000 fixed-line customers remained impacted.

The group explained that large sections of fiber optic cables were cut. It said the damage would have required using an axe or an angle grinder. Reports indicated that cables in electrical cabinets in southern France were cut. Additionally, cable installations in the Meuse region near Luxembourg and the Oise area near Paris were vandalized.

Junior Minister for Digital Affairs Marina Ferrari condemned the action in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter.) She said she condemned “in the strongest terms these cowardly and irresponsible acts.” Ferrari thanked the teams mobilized during the early morning hours to repair the damage.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the sabotage as of this writing. It’s the second large-scale vandalism France has experienced in the past few days. Just before the Olympic Games opening ceremonies, deliberate fires in several railway signal boxes disrupted passenger train service throughout France for most of the weekend.