Linus Torvalds reckons AI is ‘90% marketing and 10% reality’

Linus Torvalds recently offered his opinions on the merits of artificial intelligence (AI) as we know it. The creator and lead developer of the Linux kernel didn’t disappoint with his characteristic cynicism regarding the substance of the AI industry in 2024. Famous for his highly informed yet unvarnished opinions on all things tech, Torvalds grimaced as he summarized the state of the AI biz as “90% marketing and 10% reality.” Torvalds spoke at the Open Source Summit in Vienna earlier this month, where TFiR interviewed him. Tsathustra highlighted this interesting AI segment.

During the highlighted interview segment, Torvalds attempted to see the potential in AI, but relentless industry hype is taking its toll. “I think AI is really interesting, and I think it is going to change the world. And, at the same time, I hate the hype cycle so much that I really don’t want to go there,” said the tech icon.

The Linux pioneer outlined his AI hype coping mechanism: "So my approach to AI right now is I will basically ignore it because I think the whole tech industry around AI is in a very bad position (grimaces)...” However, it seems like there is almost too much AI BS around for the Fin to tolerate, and it is currently “90% marketing and 10% reality.” That’s quite a ratio.

Linus Torvalds says AI will change the world but it is currently 90% marketing and 10% reality, and it will take another 5 years for it to become clear what AI is really useful for

October 21, 2024

On a more positive note, Torvalds reckons there is change afoot. “In five years, things will change, and at that point we’ll see what AI is getting used every day for real workloads.” But it now seems fitting to remind readers that this isn’t the first instance of an IT industry heavyweight asking about the validity of the AI industry. Just a week ago, we reported on the CEO of Baidu voicing an even more pessimistic opinion – that the AI bubble would burst and that just 1% of companies would continue to pick up the pieces after the predicted ‘pop.’

The Linux godfather ended the highlighted video segment by mentioning what he believes to be the current strengths of AI. “Chat GPT makes great demonstrations (rubs forehead), and it's obviously being used in many areas, but especially in graphic design, things like that.” However, Torvalds couldn’t resist a last dig, reminding us “But, I really hate the hype cycle.”

Sadly, it is challenging to be a tech enthusiast and ignore pervasive trends in the industry, which often can frustrate as they seem to be marketing bandwagon-led. However, individuals are probably best advised to follow in Torvalds’ footsteps and “basically ignore” things they don’t like, concentrating instead on the abundant enthralling aspects and potential modern technology delivers.