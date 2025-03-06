World's first 'body in a box' biological computer uses human brain cells with silicon-based computing

Cortical Labs said the CL1 will be available from June, priced at around $35,000.

The CL1 is the world&#039;s first biological computer
(Image credit: Cortical Labs)

Australian biotech company Cortical Labs has introduced what it claims to be "the world’s first code deployable biological computer," which combines human brain cells with traditional silicon-based computing. The system, known as CL1, was presented at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and is being explored for its potential applications in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

The CL1 consists of a silicon chip with lab-grown human neurons cultivated on its surface. These neurons are capable of responding to electrical signals, forming networks that process information similarly to a biological brain. The system is designed to allow two-way communication, where electrical impulses stimulate the neurons, and their responses are recorded and analyzed. To maintain the viability of the neurons, the CL1 is equipped with a life-support system that regulates temperature, gas exchange, and other necessary conditions.

A notable aspect of the CL1 is its ability to learn and adapt to tasks. Previous research has demonstrated that neuron-based systems can be trained to perform basic functions, such as playing simple video games. Cortical Labs' work suggests that integrating biological elements into computing could improve efficiency in tasks that traditional AI struggles with, such as pattern recognition and decision-making in unpredictable environments.

Cortical Labs says that the first CL1 computers will be available for shipment to customers in June, with each unit priced at approximately $35,000.

The use of human neurons in computing raises questions about the future of AI development. Biological computers like the CL1 could provide advantages over conventional AI models, particularly in terms of learning efficiency and energy consumption. The adaptability of neurons could lead to improvements in robotics, automation, and complex data analysis.

However, the scalability of this technology remains uncertain. Producing and maintaining neuron-based systems is significantly more complex than manufacturing traditional processors, and ensuring long-term stability poses additional challenges.

Ethical concerns also arise from the use of human-derived brain cells in technology. While the neurons used in the CL1 are lab-grown and lack consciousness, further advancements in the field may require guidelines to address moral and regulatory issues. The prospect of integrating living cells with computational hardware prompts discussions about the boundaries of artificial intelligence and human-like cognition.

Kunal Khullar
3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • LolaGT
    That isn't creepy at all.....
    Reply
  • acadia11
    The singularity is near ….
    Reply
  • bit_user
    This is nothing more than a research tool. I don't see how many neurons it has, but I'm pretty sure they're only talking about dozens. For reference, the simplest central nervous systems in the wild have about 100 neurons while the human brain has about 86 billion.

    A huge downside any system like this has vs. one that's purely digital is that you can't just load up a neural net model and go. Each one of these has to be trained, before you can use it, and the training will vary and just might not succeed. At that point, presumably you'd throw out the brain chip and get a new one and that's presumably not cheap.
    Reply
