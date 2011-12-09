AMD's Radeon 7000M and Nvidia's GeForce 600M Mobile GPUs

AMD and Nvidia are both on the same page for this holiday season with the release of their new graphics cards. 1) They started with the mobile version and 2) there is nothing really new about their new versions. AMD "rebranded" its Radeon HD 6000M series to Radeon HD 7000M series. Nvidia's GeForce 600M launch is a rebrand of GeForce 500M parts.

AMD's "new" release includes three models; HD 7600M, 7500M and 7400M. The HD 7400M looks to be based on the same Seymore XT used with the HD 6470M. The HD 7600 follows suit and looks to be based on same Whistler Pro used with the HD 6750M. The HD 7500 fits in between the HD 7600M and HD 7400M. It combines the 480 core GPU of the HD 7600M with the 64-bit memory interface of the HD 7400M. All the current 7000M models have the ability to support DDR3 or GDDR5 memory

AMD Mobility Radeon 7400M, 7500M, and 7600M Lineup Radeon HD 7600M Radeon HD 6750M Radeon HD 7500M Radeon HD 6630M Radeon HD 7400M Radeon HD 6470M Core Name Whistler Pro (?) Whistler Pro Whistler LT (?) Whistler LT Seymore XT (?) Seymore XT Stream Processors 480 480 480 480 160 160 Texture Units 24 24 24 24 8 8 ROPs 8 8 8 8 4 4 Core Clock — 600MHz — 485MHz — 700MHz Memory Clock GDDR5/DDR3 900MHz (3.6GHz) GDDR5 GDDR5/DDR3 800MHz (1.6GHz) DDR3 GDDR5/DDR3 800MHz (1.6GHz) DDR3 Memory Bus Width 128-bit 128-bit 64-bit 128-bit 64-bit 64-bit Memory Bandwidth — 57.6GB/s — 25.6GB/s — 12.8GB/s

Nvidia's new products include the GeForce GT 635M, GT 630M and 610M. The GeForce GT 630M (GT 540M) and GeForce 610M (520MX) are direct rebrands of GeForce 500M GPUs. The only difference seen in the new product is the GT 635M has a slightly more memory bandwidth than the previous GT 555M.

Nvidia GeForce GT 635M, GT 630M, and 610M Specifications GeForce GT 635M GeForce GT 555M GeForce GT 630M GeForce GT 540M GeForce 610M GeForce 520MX Core Name GF106/GF108 GF106/GF108 GF108 GF108 GF119 GF119 Stream Processors 144/96 144/96 96 96 48 48 Texture Units 24/16 24/16 16 16 8 8 ROPs 24/4 24/4 4 4 4 4 Core Clock 675/753MHz 675/753MHz 672MHz 672MHz 900MHz 900MHz Memory Clock 1.8/3.6GHz DDR3/GDDR5 1.8/3.14GHz DDR3/GDDR5 Up to 900MHz (1.8GHz) DDR3 900MHz (1.8GHz) DDR3 900MHz (1.8GHz) DDR3 900MHz (1.8GHz) DDR3 Memory Bus Width 192/128-bit 192/128-bit 128-bit 128-bit 64-bit 64-bit Memory Bandwidth 43.2/57.6GB/s 43.2/50.2GB/s 28.8GB/s 28.8GB/s 14.4GB/s 14.4GB/s

For most, the news of these releases are a bit of a disappointment, as we were hoping for new architecture and 28 nm based desktop GPUs. I, myself, was looking forward to going out and getting a new GTX 600 or HD 7000 for my gaming computer this holiday season. It looks like we will be waiting a little longer for these desktop models to hit the market.

