AMD's Radeon 7000M and Nvidia's GeForce 600M Mobile GPUs

"A Rose by Any Other Name is Still a Rose"... and still with thorns.

AMD and Nvidia are both on the same page for this holiday season with the release of their new graphics cards. 1) They started with the mobile version and 2) there is nothing really new about their new versions. AMD "rebranded" its Radeon HD 6000M series to Radeon HD 7000M series. Nvidia's GeForce 600M launch is a rebrand of GeForce 500M parts.

AMD's "new" release includes three models; HD 7600M, 7500M and 7400M. The HD 7400M looks to be based on the same Seymore XT used with the HD 6470M. The HD 7600 follows suit and looks to be based on same Whistler Pro used with the HD 6750M. The HD 7500 fits in between the HD 7600M and HD 7400M. It combines the 480 core GPU of the HD 7600M with the 64-bit memory interface of the HD 7400M. All the current 7000M models have the ability to support DDR3 or GDDR5 memory

AMD Mobility Radeon 7400M, 7500M, and 7600M Lineup
Radeon HD 7600MRadeon HD 6750MRadeon HD 7500MRadeon HD 6630MRadeon HD 7400MRadeon HD 6470M
Core NameWhistler Pro (?)Whistler ProWhistler LT (?)Whistler LTSeymore XT (?)Seymore XT
Stream Processors480480480480160160
Texture Units2424242488
ROPs888844
Core Clock600MHz485MHz700MHz
Memory ClockGDDR5/DDR3900MHz (3.6GHz) GDDR5GDDR5/DDR3800MHz (1.6GHz) DDR3GDDR5/DDR3800MHz (1.6GHz) DDR3
Memory Bus Width128-bit128-bit64-bit128-bit64-bit64-bit
Memory Bandwidth57.6GB/s25.6GB/s12.8GB/s

Nvidia's new products include the GeForce GT 635M, GT 630M and 610M. The GeForce GT 630M (GT 540M) and GeForce 610M (520MX) are direct rebrands of GeForce 500M GPUs. The only difference seen in the new product is the GT 635M has a slightly more memory bandwidth than the previous GT 555M. 

Nvidia GeForce GT 635M, GT 630M, and 610M Specifications
GeForce GT 635MGeForce GT 555MGeForce GT 630MGeForce GT 540MGeForce 610MGeForce 520MX
Core NameGF106/GF108GF106/GF108GF108GF108GF119GF119
Stream Processors144/96144/9696964848
Texture Units24/1624/16161688
ROPs24/424/44444
Core Clock675/753MHz675/753MHz672MHz672MHz900MHz900MHz
Memory Clock1.8/3.6GHz DDR3/GDDR51.8/3.14GHz DDR3/GDDR5Up to 900MHz (1.8GHz) DDR3900MHz (1.8GHz) DDR3900MHz (1.8GHz) DDR3900MHz (1.8GHz) DDR3
Memory Bus Width192/128-bit192/128-bit128-bit128-bit64-bit64-bit
Memory Bandwidth43.2/57.6GB/s43.2/50.2GB/s28.8GB/s28.8GB/s14.4GB/s14.4GB/s

For most, the news of these releases are a bit of a disappointment, as we were hoping for new architecture and 28 nm based desktop GPUs. I, myself, was looking forward to going out and getting a new GTX 600 or HD 7000 for my gaming computer this holiday season. It looks like we will be waiting a little longer for these desktop models to hit the market.

You can join us in discussions on the upcoming AMD Radeon HD 7000 series and Nvidia GeForce GTX 600 series GPUs in our Graphics Forum.

37 Comments
  • amk-aka-Phantom 09 December 2011 17:11
    Great, even MORE re-branded GPUs to remember! Good thing I deal only with desktops lately. It'll be a major disappointment for everyone if AMD/nVidia will also pull rebranding trick on their next-gen desktop cards.
  • Pyree 09 December 2011 17:11
    Knowing that there will be rebadge GPU for the laptop market is useful (we can safely assume the mid to mid low range of mobile GPU will be ok for a while in the future), but not very exciting at all.
  • f-gomes 09 December 2011 17:27
    If you live and love the IT industry, you will learn not to overreact to this marketing phenomenoms, as they are not directed at you.
    Also, none of these will refrain either company from developing new products, so stop bitching about rebadging - it's not new, it's bound to happen every now and then, and doesn't harm anyone.
  • sixdegree 09 December 2011 17:44
    Thank god this re-branding trend doesn't spread into CPU market.
  • amk-aka-Phantom 09 December 2011 18:03
    sixdegreeThank god this re-branding trend doesn't spread into CPU market.
    ... instead, we get downgrades. Like Bulldozer.

    :D
  • de5_Roy 09 December 2011 18:03
    cool! new radeon 7000 series gp...wait, these are just rebadged 6000m gpus. so technically, the 7000 series gpus did debut.... :(
    wonder when the real 28 nm gpus will debut. is southern islands platform amd's first designed gpu since they merged ati? iirc the 6000 series was ati's but first amd released.
    amd's phenom ii x4 840 could be an example of cpu rebadging. iirc intel rebadged a xeon cpu (i forgot the model number) to pentium extreme edition to compete with then-athlon cpus.
    edit: i could be wrong about the rebadging....that was a long time ago, during the time of myths and legends....
  • amk-aka-Phantom 09 December 2011 18:03
    f-gomesIf you live and love the IT industry, you will learn not to overreact to this marketing phenomenoms, as they are not directed at you.Also, none of these will refrain either company from developing new products, so stop bitching about rebadging - it's not new, it's bound to happen every now and then, and doesn't harm anyone.
    Care to tell us whom are these directed at, then?
  • f-gomes 09 December 2011 18:17
    Directed at less informed buyers. Buyers who don't know what a shader is.
  • shoelessinsight 09 December 2011 18:22
    f-gomesstop bitching about rebadging - it's not new, it's bound to happen every now and then, and doesn't harm anyone.If they charge extra money for the re-branded cards vs. their original versions, then it hurts everybody that isn't tech savvy enough to know about this marketing cheat. For those of us that are tech savvy, it's still just plain annoying that we have to remember which is what.
  • ohim 09 December 2011 18:27
    amk-aka-phantom... instead, we get downgrades. Like Bulldozer.Please do look into this http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/core-i7-3930k-3820-test-benchmark,3090.html and stfu.
