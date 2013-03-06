Tom's Guide: 15 Tips to Free Up Storage On Your Android

Sometimes it seems like smartphones are capable of anything. From playing music, video and games, to email, social networking and web browsing, there's no end to the tasks you can carry out on your phone. Unfortunately, the more apps and content you download, the more your phone's storage is going to fill up. The Tom's Guide team has put together a list of 15 tips and tools for freeing up space on your Android tablet or smartphone. Be sure to check them out in '15 Tips & Tools to Free Up Storage on Your Android.'

Running out of space on your Android device? Do you always need to figure out if you have enough storage capacity left for the latest music album or app you want to install? These helpful tips and tools will help you clear up some more storage space on your Android tablet or smartphone!15 Tips & Tools to Free Up Storage on Your Android

Follow Tom's Guide on Twitter!