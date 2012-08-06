RuggedKey USB 3.0 Drive Survives 100m Drops

If you're a clumsy person who tends to drop your USB flash drives off of skyscrapers, you may need to get yourself one of LaCie's "RuggedKey" USB 3.0 sticks. Designed to protect your data from the forces of water, extreme temperatures and heights, the device features LaCie's signature orange cushion that wraps itself around the actual drive.

According to the company's release, the RuggedKey features transfer rates of up to 150MB/s using USB 3.0. As far as actual speeds go, a couple of tests run by Engadget reveal an 850MB video file transfers from the drive to a Retina MacBook Pro at the advertised rate of 150MB/s. Write speeds on the other hand, weren't as impressive clocking in at 40MB/s.

Although we can't imagine too many situations where most people would need a drive this durable, it doesn't hurt to be too cautious. Especially if the cost for that caution is relatively cheap. With a price tag ringing in at $40 for a 16GB drive or $70 for a 32GB drive, the RuggedKey is a great choice for anybody looking for a USB 3.0 flash drive.