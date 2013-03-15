Scythe Announces Dual 5.25'' Kama Bay Amplifier Pro

Scythe has announced the Kama Bay Amp Pro, a generously equipped amplifier which users can mount in two 5.25" drive bays.

To begin with, the unit has a RMS power of 48 watts, 24 per channel, a total of four analogue input channels and an expected frequency range that goes from 20 Hz up to 20 kHz. The amplifier has 3 RCA female tulip inputs mounted on the back and so are accessible from inside the case and a single 3.5 mm input jack on the front. All of the Karma Bay's inputs and speaker terminals are gold plated and the latter terminal also has support for banana plugs.

The unit also features USB passthrough support, treble and bass adjustment and comes with a remote control which allows users to choose from the four input channels, mute, LED color, power, volume and treble and bass adjustment. It is worth nothing that the remote has no media keys and so users will not be able to directly control their media with it.

Since the amplifier does not draw power from the PSU, it comes with an external power brick and makes it entirely possible to use the amplifier as a standalone unit or mount it outside of the enclosure. Scythe also bundles in a variety of different cables and two expansion slot covers with gaps to assist in cable management.

Scythe's Kama Bay Amp Pro is available with an MSRP of €84 which translates to roughly $110.