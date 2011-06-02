Synology's NAS Setup Can Serve You Over 100TB

Synology at Computex showed its DS3611xs, the 12-bay NAS DS3611xs that packs a Sandy Bridge processor at 3.1 GHz (we imagine a Core i3-2100), 2 GB of RAM (expandable to 8 GB). Four USB 2.0 ports, two InfiniBand ports and four Gigabit connections (or two 10 GbE).

The bay can accommodate 12 drives, 3 TB each, for a total of 36 terabytes. But if you need more space, you can connect up to two DX1211 expansion units, each with an additional 12 bays in order to reach a total capacity of over 100 terabytes.

These will start shipping in July, but you'd better have your checkbook ready as they're going to cost over $2000.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3