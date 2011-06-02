Trending

Synology's NAS Setup Can Serve You Over 100TB

By ,

That's a lot of... "anatomy media"

Synology at Computex showed its DS3611xs, the 12-bay NAS DS3611xs that packs a Sandy Bridge processor at 3.1 GHz (we imagine a Core i3-2100), 2 GB of RAM (expandable to 8 GB). Four USB 2.0 ports, two InfiniBand ports and four Gigabit connections (or two 10 GbE).

The bay can accommodate 12 drives, 3 TB each, for a total of 36 terabytes. But if you need more space, you can connect up to two DX1211 expansion units, each with an additional 12 bays in order to reach a total capacity of over 100 terabytes.

These will start shipping in July, but you'd better have your checkbook ready as they're going to cost over $2000.

21 Comments Comment from the forums
  • WyomingKnott 03 June 2011 00:33
    Next forum member who posts "How can I build a NAS?" will get a link to this page.
  • YardstickWHACK 03 June 2011 00:50
    Too bad it isn't a standard rack size. I've shipped a few 36TB 2U computers with hot-swappable drives (not even for NAS purposes, but just local video storage).
  • joex444 03 June 2011 01:21
    I am a fan of large external arrays. But SAS expanders are damn expensive...
  • dark_knight33 03 June 2011 02:03
    "Anatomy Media"

    Rofl. I can totally justify the purchase to the wife now.
  • GreaseMonkey_62 03 June 2011 02:10
    Looks great for medium size businesses. Except for the people who never delete an email.
  • freggo 03 June 2011 02:15
    36TB and USB 2.0 ?? If I put down $2000+ I want at least USB 3.0 !

  • 03 June 2011 02:17
    Will it connect to my Android phone?
  • dark_knight33 03 June 2011 02:27
    YardstickWHACKToo bad it isn't a standard rack size. I've shipped a few 36TB 2U computers with hot-swappable drives (not even for NAS purposes, but just local video storage).

    There is already a large range of products covering that segment. I think this fits better with businesses that don't want a "mini-data center" look for the office. This is pretty low key, and for the cost in hardware, looks pretty unassuming sitting in a utility closet.
  • nekatreven 03 June 2011 02:31
    They should write on the box: "The most compact, space efficient way to lose all of your data at once!"

    I'm not saying it is a bad product. I'm merely poking fun at the standard way that small companies back up storage like this; as in they don't.
  • 03 June 2011 02:40
    Will it store my Crysis screen caps?
