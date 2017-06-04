Acer Readying AMD Ryzen-Powered Aspire Desktop PCs (Updated)

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Update, 6/26/2017, 2:50pm PT: Acer reached out to clarify that the optional wireless charging pad featured on the Aspire GX-281 would not be available in the U.S.. We've amended the article below to reflect this new information.



Original article, 6/4/17, 8:30am PT:



Acer revealed a new desktop gaming PC with AMD Ryzen processors for its Aspire product family: the Aspire GX-281.

The company displayed the Acer Aspire GX-281 at its booth during Computex, with the desktop PC featuring an AMD Ryzen 1700X processor, 32GB of DDR4 memory, and both AMD Radeon RX 480 and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card options. Similar to the Asus G11DF (Asus’s first Ryzen-powered desktop), the inclusion of the RX480 is a bit underwhelming, considering the recent arrival of the RX580. However, similar to the competition’s offering, the Acer GX-281 was likely commissioned before RX580 was readily available to OEMs.

Full specifications of the Acer Aspire GX-281 aren’t yet available, but we would venture a guess that the unit we saw at Computex is one of the most-premium versions of the upcoming gaming PC.



The GX-281 looks similar to other Aspire-branded PCs from Acer, with a black chassis sporting edgy red accents. The top of the device features a panel that can charge compatible smartphones wirelessly. However, Acer later clarified that this charging pad would not be available in US markets.



Pricing and availability of the Acer Aspire GX-281 are currently unknown.