Asus Debuts Its First Ryzen Desktop PC, The G11DF, At Computex

Asus pulled the curtains off of a new gaming PC that’s among the first consumer-level desktops to feature AMD Ryzen processors. Meet the Asus G11DF.
Asus’s G11DF features up to an AMD Ryzen 1800X processor on a B350 motherboard, with up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 memory. Consumers will also get the option of AMD or Nvidia GPUs, with configurations sporting up to an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 or an AMD Radeon RX 480 graphics card. Curiously, Asus isn’t offering the freshly minted RX 580 (which is essentially an RX 480 with slightly higher clock speeds), but this is likely because the newer GPU wasn’t available when this project was commissioned in the months leading up to the Ryzen launch.
Storage options include up to a 3TB HDD and up to a 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD. A gigabit Ethernet port comes standard with the G11DF, but there will also be models with 802.11ac wireless connectivity as an option. The front panel sports two USB 3.1 (gen 2) Type-A ports and two USB 2.0 ports.The rear motherboard panel features a USB 3.1 (gen 1) Type-C port, in addition to four USB 3.1 (gen 1) Type-A ports and two USB 2.0 interfaces.
The chassis sports the classic black and red accents, and it also features two RGB LED light bars in the front panel, which can be customized with colors and effects using Asus’ Aegis III software.
The Asus G11DF will be available soon--the rep we spoke with indicated sometime this month-- starting at $699.
I still find it amazing they'd pull the cover off the side panel and show a huge amount of pc techies and nerds that complete wiring disaster. I'd be embarrassed to an exponential degree over that.
All that cheap shiny plastic. Looks like something we'd use in high school.
I can only imagine that they didn't intend for the side panel to be removed at a trade show when assembling that. Wraith Max looks so sad surrounded by all those bare wires and unpainted metal surfaces. I know profit margins can be tight with these pre-built systems, but a few dollars worth of paint and cable sleeving would have gone a long way toward giving the interior a more premium feel.
Also, the system looks like it's falling off the table in the first shot. Perhaps it was closed until someone tried to sneak a peek inside, but then ran off in fear carrying the side panel with them when that mass of wires spilled out.
Or maybe Intel/Nvidia paid someone off to make the system look as bad as possible. : P