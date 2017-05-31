Asus Debuts Its First Ryzen Desktop PC, The G11DF, At Computex

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Asus pulled the curtains off of a new gaming PC that’s among the first consumer-level desktops to feature AMD Ryzen processors. Meet the Asus G11DF.



Asus’s G11DF features up to an AMD Ryzen 1800X processor on a B350 motherboard, with up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 memory. Consumers will also get the option of AMD or Nvidia GPUs, with configurations sporting up to an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 or an AMD Radeon RX 480 graphics card. Curiously, Asus isn’t offering the freshly minted RX 580 (which is essentially an RX 480 with slightly higher clock speeds), but this is likely because the newer GPU wasn’t available when this project was commissioned in the months leading up to the Ryzen launch.

Storage options include up to a 3TB HDD and up to a 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD. A gigabit Ethernet port comes standard with the G11DF, but there will also be models with 802.11ac wireless connectivity as an option. The front panel sports two USB 3.1 (gen 2) Type-A ports and two USB 2.0 ports.The rear motherboard panel features a USB 3.1 (gen 1) Type-C port, in addition to four USB 3.1 (gen 1) Type-A ports and two USB 2.0 interfaces.



The chassis sports the classic black and red accents, and it also features two RGB LED light bars in the front panel, which can be customized with colors and effects using Asus’ Aegis III software.



The Asus G11DF will be available soon--the rep we spoke with indicated sometime this month-- starting at $699.