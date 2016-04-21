Trending

Acer Predator Gaming Lineup Gains 17-Inch Laptop, SFF Desktop, Monitor

Acer announced the debut of three new products in the company's Predator gaming lineup, including a curved 27-inch Predator Z1 gaming monitor, a small form factor (SFF) gaming PC called the Predator G1, and Acer's new flagship gaming laptop, the Predator 17X.

Predator Z1

Acer took its formula for other Z1-branded Predator gaming monitors and shrunk the screen size down to create the company's first curved 27-inch gaming monitor. The new 27-inch version of the Predator Z1 features many of the same specs as its predecessors.

ProductAcer Predator Z1 27” Curved Gaming Monitor
Resolution1920 x 1080
Curvature1800R
Response Time4 ms
Refresh Rate144 Hz
Video OutputDisplayPort, HDMI
Additional ConnectivityAudio Out5x USB 3.0 Ports (Hub)
Additional FeaturesNvidia G-Sync
Brightness300 cd/m2
Contrast Ratio100,000,000:1
Viewing Angle178 degrees
Display Colors16.7 Million
Weight7.55 kg

The new 27-inch Predator Z1 takes after its bigger brothers with a high refresh rate and low response time. It also features Nvidia G-Sync, which reduces screen tearing by matching the refresh rate of the monitor to the GPU. The Z1 offers an impressive viewing experience (we saw it) starting at $599. We should start seeing the new monitors this June.

Predator G1

The Predator G1 is Acer's version of a small form factor PC, offering performance hardware in a small package. The Predator G1 can be equipped with a 6th generation (Skylake) Intel Core-series processor, up to 64 GB of DDR4-2133, and Nvidia GTX graphics cards (up to a Titan X). It measures up similarly to other single-GPU SFF PCs, and seems to be Acer's answer to the seemingly growing trend of "small and powerful" devices. The Predator G1 will be available this July starting at $2,299.

ProductAcer Predator G1
Processors6th Generation Intel Core-Series CPUs
MemoryUp to 64 GB DDR4-2133
GraphicsFull-Size Graphics Cards Up to Nvidia Titan X
StorageUp to 4 TB 3.5-inch HDDUp to 512 GB M.2 SSD2.5-inch Bay
USB Ports5x USB 3.1 (Gen 1, Type-A)1 x USB 3.1 (Gen 2, Type-C)
Dimensions (L x W X H)16.46 x 13.70 x 4.49 inches

Predator 17X Gaming Laptop

The Predator 17X is a 17-inch gaming laptop that features powerful mobile CPUs and a desktop-class Nvidia GeForce GTX 980. It's designed to be an on-the-go, VR-ready gaming PC. The Predator 17X will be available this June, starting at $2,799.

ProductAcer Predator 17X Gaming Laptop
Processor OptionsIntel Core i7-6820HKIntel Core i7-6700HQ
MemoryUp to 64 GB
Graphics OptionsNvidia GeForce GTX 980 8GB GDDR5Nvidia GeForce GTX 980M 8GB GDDR5
StorageUp to 512 GB PCIe SSDUp to 512 GB SSDUp to 2 TB HDDRAID 0 Support for SATA SSDs
Dimensions16.65 x 12.66 x 1.75 inches
Weight10.01 lbs.

  • darcotech 22 April 2016 13:19
    The predator gaming laptop will be available only in june when new AMD and Nvidia chips are coming? Who in their right mind would by "old technology" ?
  • JakeWearingKhakis 22 April 2016 14:07
    That's what I'm thinking. With Zen on the horizon it is hard for me to get excited about yet another i7-6700 powered device. I'm holding out. I may get that predator moniter though, but I need the Freesync version since I'm using an R9 290X.
  • BadLantzMaru 22 April 2016 14:10
    Agreed. I suffered a blown PSU due to a storm besting my surge suppressor. I'm band-aiding what's left till I see what comes out of AMD's house.
