Acer Predator Gaming Lineup Gains 17-Inch Laptop, SFF Desktop, Monitor

Acer announced the debut of three new products in the company's Predator gaming lineup, including a curved 27-inch Predator Z1 gaming monitor, a small form factor (SFF) gaming PC called the Predator G1, and Acer's new flagship gaming laptop, the Predator 17X.
Predator Z1
Acer took its formula for other Z1-branded Predator gaming monitors and shrunk the screen size down to create the company's first curved 27-inch gaming monitor. The new 27-inch version of the Predator Z1 features many of the same specs as its predecessors.
|Product
|Acer Predator Z1 27” Curved Gaming Monitor
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080
|Curvature
|1800R
|Response Time
|4 ms
|Refresh Rate
|144 Hz
|Video Output
|DisplayPort, HDMI
|Additional Connectivity
|Audio Out5x USB 3.0 Ports (Hub)
|Additional Features
|Nvidia G-Sync
|Brightness
|300 cd/m2
|Contrast Ratio
|100,000,000:1
|Viewing Angle
|178 degrees
|Display Colors
|16.7 Million
|Weight
|7.55 kg
The new 27-inch Predator Z1 takes after its bigger brothers with a high refresh rate and low response time. It also features Nvidia G-Sync, which reduces screen tearing by matching the refresh rate of the monitor to the GPU. The Z1 offers an impressive viewing experience (we saw it) starting at $599. We should start seeing the new monitors this June.
Predator G1
The Predator G1 is Acer's version of a small form factor PC, offering performance hardware in a small package. The Predator G1 can be equipped with a 6th generation (Skylake) Intel Core-series processor, up to 64 GB of DDR4-2133, and Nvidia GTX graphics cards (up to a Titan X). It measures up similarly to other single-GPU SFF PCs, and seems to be Acer's answer to the seemingly growing trend of "small and powerful" devices. The Predator G1 will be available this July starting at $2,299.
|Product
|Acer Predator G1
|Processors
|6th Generation Intel Core-Series CPUs
|Memory
|Up to 64 GB DDR4-2133
|Graphics
|Full-Size Graphics Cards Up to Nvidia Titan X
|Storage
|Up to 4 TB 3.5-inch HDDUp to 512 GB M.2 SSD2.5-inch Bay
|USB Ports
|5x USB 3.1 (Gen 1, Type-A)1 x USB 3.1 (Gen 2, Type-C)
|Dimensions (L x W X H)
|16.46 x 13.70 x 4.49 inches
Predator 17X Gaming Laptop
The Predator 17X is a 17-inch gaming laptop that features powerful mobile CPUs and a desktop-class Nvidia GeForce GTX 980. It's designed to be an on-the-go, VR-ready gaming PC. The Predator 17X will be available this June, starting at $2,799.
|Product
|Acer Predator 17X Gaming Laptop
|Processor Options
|Intel Core i7-6820HKIntel Core i7-6700HQ
|Memory
|Up to 64 GB
|Graphics Options
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 8GB GDDR5Nvidia GeForce GTX 980M 8GB GDDR5
|Storage
|Up to 512 GB PCIe SSDUp to 512 GB SSDUp to 2 TB HDDRAID 0 Support for SATA SSDs
|Dimensions
|16.65 x 12.66 x 1.75 inches
|Weight
|10.01 lbs.
Derek Forrest is an Associate Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware and Tom’s IT Pro. Follow Derek Forrest on Twitter. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.