Save $250 on Asus' ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) with Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, RTX 4070 graphics, and a 240Hz OLED screen

Today's deal looks at the 2024 release of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop, with top-notch specifications such as a 16-inch OLED screen with a high 240 Hz refresh rate. Gameplay on this laptop should be incredibly smooth with the ability to have such a high frame rate in some games, backed up by a powerful Nvidia RTX mobile GPU.

Available at Best Buy, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 is lowered to $1,749, marked down $250 from its previous $1,999 price tag. It's not the cheapest laptop around, and you are paying not only for the high-end components but also for the gorgeous OLED screen.

Inside the laptop is an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU with a base clock frequency of 2.3 GHz. It has 22 threads, 16 cores (6 Performance cores, eight Efficiency cores and two low-power Efficient cores) and a max turbo frequency of 5.1 GHz. It includes integrated Arc graphics, but on top of that you also have an Nvidia RTX 4070 laptop GPU stuffed inside the chassis to power your games and applications.

Screen: 16 Inch, OLED 2560 x 1600 pixel

Refresh: 240 Hz

CPU: Intel Core Ultra 9 185H

GPU: Nvidia RTX 4070 8GB

RAM: 16GB DDR5 6400 MHz

SSD: 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe



The ROG Zephyrus G16 is a glossy laptop with a high-speed, high-refresh OLED screen. With its 240Hz refresh rate, the gameplay should be buttery smooth.

Some other features of this impressive laptop are an RGB backlit keyboard with chiclet-style keys and a portfolio of ports that include a 3.5mm combo audio jack for a headset/mic, 1x HDMI 2.1, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, and a card reader - plenty of ports for all your extra peripherals and screens.