This Core i7, RTX 4060 gaming laptop is at an all-time low

If you're in the market for a new gaming laptop but aren't necessarily looking for the latest hardware, we've got a great deal on the HP Omen 16 Pro gaming laptop. This machine usually costs around $1,599, but right now, it's discounted to just $1,439 at Amazon—its lowest price to date, according to data from Camel Camel Camel. The purchase is also bundled with a HyperX Cloud headset.

We took the opportunity to review another version of this laptop, the HP Omen 16 (not Pro), back in 2023 and were overall pleased with our experience. We gave it a rating of 4 out of 5 stars, which isn't bad. We appreciate its design, how easy it is to repair, and the performance you get for its value. Our main complaints were excessive bloatware and a touchpad that felt a bit cheap. If you want to see how it stacks up against other gaming laptops, check out our list of the best gaming laptops.

HP Omen 16 Pro Gaming Laptop: now $1,439 at Amazon (was $1,599) This gaming laptop features an Intel i7-14700HX processor with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. It has 64GB of RAM and a 2TB internal SSD for storage.

This edition of the HP Omen 16 Pro is powered by an Intel i7-14700HX processor, which has 20 cores and 28 threads and can reach a maximum speed of 5.5 GHz. It's aided by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, which outputs to a 16-inch FHD IPS display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz.

Other memory options are available, but this deal is for the edition with 64GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD. The keyboard is RGB backlit for a little added flair. You can also expect it to come with Windows 11 Pro preinstalled.

Visit Amazon's HP Omen 16 Pro gaming laptop product page for more details and purchase options. This is a limited offer, so we don't know how long it will be available at this rate.