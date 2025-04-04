Grab a budget HP gaming laptop for just $449

Depressing news about tariff price rises on your favorite tech, GPU prices through the roof, and the general cost of being a gamer skyrocketing. With all these extra costs and threats of prices increasing further floating about, it's so lovely to find some actual deals on our favorite tech and hardware. Today, we have a gaming laptop from HP that won't break any FPS records. However, it will offer you a mobile platform to play your games on and is upgradable, so you can beef up the specs for even better performance.

Today's gaming laptop deal is available at Best Buy for just $449. The HP Victus 15 (model: 15-fb2063dx) is the perfect gaming laptop option if you want to pick up an affordable laptop for light gaming, playing games on a home network, or cloud gaming via Xbox Gamepass.

This 2024 model of the HP Victus features a 15.6-inch IPS display with an FHD (1920 x 1080 pixel) resolution, AMD's Ryzen 5 7535HS processor, AMD's Radeon RX 6550M GPU, 8GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD for your operating system and games library. 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD aren't great, with Windows alone chewing up a large portion of the available RAM. If you are thinking of purchasing this laptop, you will want to look at grabbing some more RAM and upgrading to at least 16GB for gaming. The good news is that the laptop is easily upgradable, and you can add another 8GB of RAM and install up to 2TB of storage in the M.2 slots.

A compact gaming laptop that contains an AMD Radeon RX 6550M laptop GPU, a 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor, 8GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. The HP Victus 15 (model: 15-fb2063dx) uses a 15.6-inch display with a bright 300-nit IPS panel. The screen has a maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate - perfect for high-motion gaming.

We've reviewed the HP Victus 16, the big brother of this laptop, and found the laptop to have excellent battery life, a comfortable keyboard, a bright display, and an attractive design. The Laptop featured in this deal is the smaller 15.6-inch model and includes many similar specifications and the same design, albeit in a slightly smaller chassis. For only $449, this laptop is the perfect gaming laptop for those on a budget looking to play games while away from your main gaming rig.

