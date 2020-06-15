Advantech 3.5” SBC MIO-5393 Offers Intel 9th Gen CPUs

Squeezing a 9th Gen Intel Xeon/Core based computer into a package 5.78i by 4.01in (146 by 102 mm) is no small feat but Advantech who are a provider of IoT (Internet of Things) and embedded platforms have done just that and released the 3.5” SBC MIO-5393.

To cut to the chase, this is not a “Raspberry Pi killer” the two boards are focused on different users and markets. The MIO-5393 is offered as a micro server / kiosk platform for industrial use or scenarios involving demanding environments, but this board could be easily used in the home if that were your wish.

The MIO-5393 comes in four configurations, each with a CPU ranging from an Intel 8th Gen Core i5 8400H to a Xeon E-2276ME. Each configuration can use up to 64GB of DDR4-2400 (ECC for the Xeon model) and thankfully RAM is easily upgraded by the user.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Advantech Co., Ltd.) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Advantech Co., Ltd.) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Advantech Co., Ltd.) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Advantech Co., Ltd.)

Storage comes in the form of one PCIe 3.0 NVMe drive slot and two SATA III ports. Four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports offer just enough ports for basic use. It is possible to connect up to three displays to the board, two via DisplayPort and HDMI and a third via a LVDS connector. The Intel Gen 9 onboard graphics support up to 4096x2160 @ 30 Hz (HDMI), 4096x2304 @ 60Hz (DP) and 1920 x 1200 at 60Hz (LVDS).

As standard there is no wireless connectivity but there are two M.2 expansion slots which can be used with WiFi and 4G / LTE modules. Wired network connectivity is provided by two Gigabit Ethernet ports. An RS232/422/485 port is on hand in case an external serial connection is required. Audio is supplied via a Realtek ALC888S chipset, and instead of built in audio ports an audio cable is used to break out the connections from the board.

This is a lot of power for such a small board, and this is reflected in the price, which is available on request from Advantech.