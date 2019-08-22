Apple Appears Ready to Launch a New 16-inch Macbook Pro This Year

The 15-inch MacBook Pro. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Today, a Bloomberg article by Mark Gurman and Debby Wu added fuel to the long-simmering fire that Apple is planning to launch a new 16-inch Macbook Pro this year.

Gurman has been a reliable source of Apple news in the past, accurately reporting on the specs of many of the company's products and software prior to launch.

According to Gurman and Wu, the new 16-inch Macbook Pro will feature thinner bezels and an overall size similar to that of the current 15-inch Macbook Pro models.

It remains unknown whether the 16-inch Macbook Pro will debut alongside the new iPhones at Apple’s September event or at another date later in the fall.

Apple has not made a laptop screen larger than 15-inches in seven years, as the 2012 discontinuation of the 17-inch Macbook Pro seemed to mark the end of the company’s commitment to large screen portable computing.

The move to add the 16-inch Macbook Pro into the Apple line-up comes at a time when the tech giant seems to be working hard to gain and maintain professional computer users. The previously announced Mac Pro and the 32-inch XDR Pro Display will also launch this year and are aimed squarely at creative professionals in need of both powerful performance and large, accurate monitors.