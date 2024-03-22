Former UPS employee stole $1.3 million in Apple merchandise — used proceeds to buy a home, pay off his Audi

Global News reports that a former UPS sorting supervisor was arrested for stealing and reselling $1.3 million in Apple products from a UPS warehouse in Winnipeg, Canada. The UPS employee was fired and is now facing charges for his theft whNt sich took place between July 2023 and January 2024.

Court documents reveal that the perpetrator, Martinez Beltrano, purportedly stole roughly 866 Apple products from a UPS warehouse he had worked at since 2013. He then resold all of the stolen merchandise on Kijiji, taking payments in cash or e-transfers. The article doesn't say how police discovered the stolen goods or the perpetrator. However, in late January, Beltrano was arrested by Winnipeg police and charged with an assortment of crimes appropriate to the amount of merchandise he stole, including changes for theft of over $5,000 and under $5,000.

A few days after his arrest, police executed a search warrant on his home and vehicle, where they found over $1,800 worth of cash, electronic devices, and jewelry. In a police interview, Beltrano admitted to stealing the products and using the money from reselling the merchandise to buy a home worth $630,000 and pay off an Audi hatchback he already owned worth $60,000.

Court documents also revealed that Beltrano made cash deposits totaling more than $232,000 into his bank accounts from the merchandise he resold between September and January. A substantial amount of cash still has yet to be discovered in Beltrano's possession, unless he sold his stolen merchandise at a highly discounted rate.

The court is seeking a judge's approval to allow officials to seize most of Beltrano's possessions, including the aforementioned property and stuff he bought with the stolen merchandise. Beltrano will probably serve jail time for his actions and/or be charged with a serious fine to account for all of the financial damage he has caused to UPS and Apple.