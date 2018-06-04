Asus Enters the PSU Market With Beastly ROG Thor 1200W Platinum

Asus has infiltrated many areas of the PC and consumer tech market, but now the company is edging into the power supply realm as well. It seems it was only a matter of time, and today Asus revealed the Thor Platinum, with a beastly 1200W capacity that lines up well with the company's enthusiast gaming ROG line.

Unfortunately, the company isn't revealing a whole lot in they way of official details yet. But thanks to the photo (below) of its internals, we've identified the original manufacturer of the platform, which is Seasonic. This means that the Thor Platinum unit uses a version of the Seasonic Prime Platinum line, with the major differences being Asus' fancy heat sinks and customizable Aura lighting. Another important addition is an OLED screen embedded in the PSU, which will show power consumption and (probably) efficiency readings. Finally, the warranty will be ten-years long, while the Seasonic Prime units are covered for twelve years. It's likely the added electronics in the Asus model shaved off a couple of years from the original warranty.

The photo above shows the internals of the Thor 1200W unit, while the photo below is from the Seasonic Prime platform. You can easily spot the resemblance in the design, as well as the differences. The heat sinks in the Asus unit, aside from looking impressive, are also much larger than the original Seasonic ones.

There is no information so far on when this PSU will become available or its price. But given the underlying platform, the high wattage capacity, and the Asus-added features, we can safely assume that this PSU will be a hefty investment.