Pocket-size PC doesn't need a power plug — Minisforum S100 rocks Alder Lake-N CPU, 2.5GbE networking, and PoE support

Minisforum has finally launched the S100, a pocket-size mini-PC that the company unveiled at CES this year. The S100 is a lightweight and portable computing device that you can take around with you everywhere.

With dimensions of 5.98 x 2.28 x 0.77 inches (152 x 58 x 19.5mm), the S100 is similar in size to your iPhone — it's a mini-PC that you can comfortably put inside your pocket for easy transportation. As for specs, Intel's N100 (Alder Lake-N) processor powers the S100. The N100 is a 6W quad-core chip without HyperThreading that features a boost clock speed up to 3.4 GHz. Minisforum pairs the N100 with 8GB of LPDDR5-4800 memory in a single-channel design. The cooling system comprises a small fan attached to a corresponding heatsink. According to the vendor, the noise level at idle is around 24dB, but will peak at 43dB under full load.

Due to the S100's compact size, there isn't an upgradeable storage option. You'll have to settle for 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. UFS 2.1 is rated with maximum sequential read and write speeds up to 850 MB/s and 260 MB/s, respectively. While it's certainly faster than your standard hard drive, it's nowhere near a PCIe 3.0 SSD. That's the compromise of having a tiny device, as there is no room for an NVMe drive.

S100 (Image credit: Minisforum)

There are two ways you can power the S100. The USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port is available, or you can use the 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port, which supports power over Ethernet (PoE), so the S100 can draw power over the network cable. That way, you can use a single cable for power and data. The S100's other ports include one HDMI 2.0 and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports. A tiny clear CMOS button also conveniently brings your device back to factory defaults.

If you prefer wireless connectivity, the S100 also offers Wi-Fi 6 bundled with Bluetooth 5.2. In terms of displays, the S100 supports up to two 4K screens at 60 Hz simultaneously through the HDMI 2.0 and the USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports. The latter can also power your USB-C monitors, as it provides up to 65W.

The S100's scope of delivery includes a power adapter, a power cable, an HDMI cable, and the instruction manual. The mini-PC comes with a pre-installed copy of Windows 11 Home, so you don't have to spend extra for an operating system.

Minisforum hasn't listed the S100 on the company's global website yet. However, the vendor is selling the S100 for ¥29,980 (~$192.79) in Japan, or ¥7,000 (~$45.01) off its regular price (excluding taxes and shipping costs).