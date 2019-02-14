Trending

Asus' New TUF Gaming Laptops Pack AMD Ryzen, Radeon [Update]

By

(Image credit: Asus)

Asus is going all in on AMD with its entry-level TUF Gaming lineup announced today. The 15-inch FX505DY and 17-inch FX705DY use AMD's 2nd Gen Ryzen 5 3550H mobile APU, Radeon Vega discrete graphics for gaming and offers a MIL-SPEC 810G tested chassis for short drops. 

Update: Feb. 14, 10:30 a.m. ET: The new TUF Gaming lineup appears to be available for a sort of pre-order on Amazon, where it is currently listed as "temporarily out of stock" but can be bought and shipped when it is delivered. It's unclear exactly when it will release.

Asus TUF Gaming FX505DYAsus TUF Gaming FX705DY
CPUAMD Ryzen 5 3550HAMD Ryzen 5 3550H
GPUAMD Radeon RX 560XAMD Radeon RX 560X
RAMUp to 32GB DDR4 2400 MHzUp to 32GB DDR4 2400 MHz
StorageUp to 512GB PCIe SSD, up to 1TB SSHDUp to 512GB PCIe SSD, up to 1TB SSHD
Display15.6-inch FHD up to 120 Hz, FreeSync17.3-inch FHD, FreeSync
Ports2x USB 3.1 Gen 1, USB 2.0, Ethernet, HDMI, Kensington lock slot, headphone jack2x USB 3.1 Gen 1, USB 2.0, Ethernet, HDMI, Kensington lock slot, headphone jack
Battery48 Whr64 Whr
Size14.2 x 10.3 x 1 inches (36 x 26.2 x 2.5 cm)15.7 x 11 x 1 inches (39.9 x 27.9 x 2.6 cm)
Weight4.9 pounds / 2.2 kg5.7 pounds / 2.6 kg

Besides the size (both the body and the display), both laptops are otherwise quite similar. The big difference is that the 15-inch version offers a high-refresh option that goes to 120 Hz. Both screens use FreeSync technology to keep gaming smooth. 

(Image credit: Asus)

 
There are two different looks for the lineup: Red Matter, with a red backlight to match its trim, and Gold Steel, with RGB backlighting customizable in Asus' Armoury Crate program. Neither design is subtle—note the X design in the lid and the colored Asus logo—but in general I prefer the option to pick my own colors.