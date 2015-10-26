The Avexir S100 - The World's First Crowdfunded SSD?

As a reviewer, the only products that really pique my interest are the ones I don't already have. Such is the case with the Avexir S100. Avexir has made a name with the PC modding community by combining commodity components, such as system memory, with lighting effects. The company wasn't the first to wed lights with PC parts, but the build quality is exceptional.

The upcoming S100 SSD looks to be more of the same. The drive takes on a striking form modeled after an aircraft. It's the same out-of-the-box design that makes the tooling costs for production more expensive to put into production than standard SSDs. To help offset the initial tooling costs, Avexir has set up a crowd funding page that also doubles as a presale on Indiegogo for the S100 SSD.

So far, the company has raised a bit over $1,200 in the first few hours. The target goal is $50,000 in thirty days. As a presale, potential buyers are forced to just order the S100 SSD with Avexir system memory.

There are several color options available. Pricing breaks down like this:

S100 SSD (120 GB) with Core Series DDR4 (8 GB) $135

S100 SSD (240 GB) with Core Series DDR4 (8 GB) $190

S100 SSD (480 GB) with Core Series DDR4 (8 GB) $299

Buyers save around $10 off the MSRP of the combined products. The S100 SSD MSRP by itself, as stated on the Indiegogo page, is:

120 GB for $89.99

240 GB for $149.99

480 GB for $259.99

The SSD and DDR4 memory will ship color-matched to light up the inside of your computer case.

The page also gives us the first look at S100 performance. The SATA 6 Gbps drive delivers just over 550 MB/s sequential read and 450 MB/s sequential write speeds. The drive uses a JMicron controller, but we don't know what specific controller model or what NAND flash the controller is paired with. The S100 SSD comes with a three-year warranty.

The drive appears to have a larger frame than most modern client-focused SSDs on the market today. Most drives use a 7 mm frame to fit in height-restricted ultrabooks and thin notebooks. The S100 appears to use an older 9.5 mm standard or even a 15 mm case that is normally used in enterprise SSDs. This shouldn't be a problem for the target customer looking to use the product in a desktop case that shows off the LED lighting effects, though.



MORE: Best SSDs For The Money

MORE: Latest Storage News

MORE: Storage in the Forums

Chris Ramseyer is a Contributing Editor for Tom's Hardware, covering Storage. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Twitter, Facebook and Google+.