Biostar Introduces Racing Series Motherboards For Z170, H170, B150 Chipsets

Biostar ended 2015 with the release of not one, but three new motherboards for the Z170, H170 and B150 chipsets as part of its brand new "Racing" series, so aptly named due to the checkered flag pattern that dominates the board.
Other features for the new motherboards include what Biostar calls Racing I/O Armor, which protects the I/O port and other components on the board from both static and dust. LED lights are also included, with the option to attach additional LED strips straight to the motherboard (a 5050 header is required for the strips). All of the lighting can be controlled with the Vivid LED DJ software.
|Biostar Racing Series Motherboards
|Z170GT7
|B150GT5
|H170GT3
|CPU
|LGA 1151 Processor
|LGA 1151 Processor
|LGA 1151 Processor
|Power
|9-phase
|7-phase
|7-phase
|Chipset
|Z170
|Z170 / B150
|Z170 / B150
|Solid cap
|100% Solid
|100% Solid
|100% Solid
|Memory
|4xDIMM, supports DDR4-3200
|4xDIMM, supports DDR4-2133
|4xDIMM, supports DDR4-2133
|Expansion Slot
|4 x PCI-E x16 3.03 x PCI-E x1 3.01 x M.2 32Gb/s (42/60/80mm)
|2 x PCI-E x16 3.01 x PCI-E x1 3.03 x PCI
|2 x PCI-E x16 3.02 x PCI-E x1 3.01 x M.2 32Gb/s (42/60/80mm)
|Audio
|7.1ch Blu-ray Audio w/ Double Hi-Fi
|7.1ch Blu-ray Audio w/ Double Hi-Fi
|7.1ch Blu-ray Audio w/ Hi-Fi
|LAN
|Intel i219V
|Intel i219V
|Intel i219V
|Storage
|3 x SATA Express 16Gb/s
|4 x SATA 6Gb/s1 x SATA Express 16Gb/s
|2x SATA 6Gb/s1 x SATA Express 16Gb/s
|Video
|DVI-D, 2 x HDMI, VGA
|DVI-D , HDMI, VGA
|DVI-D , 2*HDMI
|USB 3.1 / 3.0 / 2.0
|1USB 3.1 (TYPE C )8USB3.0 (2+5)4USB 2.0 (4+0)
|6USB3.0 (2+4)6USB 2.0 (4+2)
|8USB3.0 (4+4)4USB 2.0 (2+2)
|Feature
|Vivid LED DJ/ Smart Ear/BIO-Remote2 / BIOS Online Update
|Vivid LED DJ/ Smart Ear/BIO-Remote2 / BIOS Online Update
|Vivid LED DJ/ Smart Ear /BIO-Remote2 / BIOS Online Update
The company also added a GT Touch feature, which allows you to change the board’s overall performance. Sports Mode provides a boost in performance, which should be useful for intense gaming sessions, while Eco Mode puts a focus on reducing the motherboard’s overall energy consumption.
There’s also the Dual BIOS technology, which Biostar said ensures recovery if the main BIOS fails. This eliminates the need for you to return the hardware back to the factory in the event of a corruption or failure issue, or at least Biostar hopes.
Biostar didn’t provide an exact release date or price for any of the motherboards, only stating that it will be available “soon.”
Of course, that's unrelated to these particular motherboards, but there definitely are reasons why Biostar is totally unpopular.
What? I take my mobo everywhere. I even bathe with it. I'ts so beautiful. I just wanna look at it all the time. Selfies with me and the motherboard. Family portraits with only me and the mobo, the centerpiece on any table!
Yeah, I don't care about aesthetics much either, placement of fan headers and Sata-connectors, number of USB-headers. Don't care for anything else.
Actually, Biostar can be very underrated. They have some good boards and I do recommend them on occasion. They are not very consistent about the quality, but the same is true for the other motherboard manufacturers, especially with the lower end boards where Biostar is mostly around. Not even getting an Asus or such comes anywhere near guaranteeing a board that isn't absolute garbage.
You say this as if it's just Biostar doing this. All of the other big motherboard manufacturers make boards like this. Why are people specifically mocking Biostar about this when they aren't the only ones doing it, nor are they even the first? Furthermore, a huge portion of system builders use windowed cases specifically so people can look at the components so this is hardly surprising.
HeatherHaze is the only one here who is negative about it for a real reason. Many other motherboard companies such as MSI, Asus, and Gigabyte are offering motherboards like this that have "armor" of some sort and significant LED lighting. Unfortunately, the "me too" attitude is sometimes what many businesses need to do with changing trends among their customers, so here's Biostar doing it too.
Personally, I don't care for it, but a lot of people do.