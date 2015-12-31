Biostar Introduces Racing Series Motherboards For Z170, H170, B150 Chipsets

Biostar ended 2015 with the release of not one, but three new motherboards for the Z170, H170 and B150 chipsets as part of its brand new "Racing" series, so aptly named due to the checkered flag pattern that dominates the board.

Other features for the new motherboards include what Biostar calls Racing I/O Armor, which protects the I/O port and other components on the board from both static and dust. LED lights are also included, with the option to attach additional LED strips straight to the motherboard (a 5050 header is required for the strips). All of the lighting can be controlled with the Vivid LED DJ software.

Biostar Racing Series Motherboards Z170GT7 B150GT5 H170GT3 CPU LGA 1151 Processor LGA 1151 Processor LGA 1151 Processor Power 9-phase 7-phase 7-phase Chipset Z170 Z170 / B150 Z170 / B150 Solid cap 100% Solid 100% Solid 100% Solid Memory 4xDIMM, supports DDR4-3200 4xDIMM, supports DDR4-2133 4xDIMM, supports DDR4-2133 Expansion Slot 4 x PCI-E x16 3.03 x PCI-E x1 3.01 x M.2 32Gb/s (42/60/80mm) 2 x PCI-E x16 3.01 x PCI-E x1 3.03 x PCI 2 x PCI-E x16 3.02 x PCI-E x1 3.01 x M.2 32Gb/s (42/60/80mm) Audio 7.1ch Blu-ray Audio w/ Double Hi-Fi 7.1ch Blu-ray Audio w/ Double Hi-Fi 7.1ch Blu-ray Audio w/ Hi-Fi LAN Intel i219V Intel i219V Intel i219V Storage 3 x SATA Express 16Gb/s 4 x SATA 6Gb/s1 x SATA Express 16Gb/s 2x SATA 6Gb/s1 x SATA Express 16Gb/s Video DVI-D, 2 x HDMI, VGA DVI-D , HDMI, VGA DVI-D , 2*HDMI USB 3.1 / 3.0 / 2.0 1USB 3.1 (TYPE C )8USB3.0 (2+5)4USB 2.0 (4+0) 6USB3.0 (2+4)6USB 2.0 (4+2) 8USB3.0 (4+4)4USB 2.0 (2+2) Feature Vivid LED DJ/ Smart Ear/BIO-Remote2 / BIOS Online Update Vivid LED DJ/ Smart Ear/BIO-Remote2 / BIOS Online Update Vivid LED DJ/ Smart Ear /BIO-Remote2 / BIOS Online Update

The company also added a GT Touch feature, which allows you to change the board’s overall performance. Sports Mode provides a boost in performance, which should be useful for intense gaming sessions, while Eco Mode puts a focus on reducing the motherboard’s overall energy consumption.

There’s also the Dual BIOS technology, which Biostar said ensures recovery if the main BIOS fails. This eliminates the need for you to return the hardware back to the factory in the event of a corruption or failure issue, or at least Biostar hopes.

Biostar didn’t provide an exact release date or price for any of the motherboards, only stating that it will be available “soon.”

Follow Rexly Peñaflorida II @Heirdeux. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.