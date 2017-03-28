Bungie Teases 'Destiny 2' With Logo, Trailer

Bungie and Activision want you to know that Destiny 2 is on its way. They just don't want you to know much about what the sequel to 2014's smash hit, which combined everything Bungie learned about first-person shooters from Halo with an online-only component reminiscent of MMOs like World of Warcraft, is really about just yet. Or at least that's the impression we get from the vague promotional materials released over the last few days.

Hype for Destiny 2 started with a March 27 tweet containing a single image: the Destiny logo on top of an impossible-to-miss "2." That was it--and it was enough. Bungie said throughout early 2017 that Destiny would receive a sequel planned to debut this year, and the developer said in the beginning of March that the freshly launched Age of Triumph will be the first game's final live event, so the Destiny 2 logo was enough to push fans over the edge.

Now the companies have published a video teaser all but guaranteed to accelerate our collective descent into Destiny-mania:

We don't have a lot to go on from that video, still. Bungie and Activision were careful to note at the end that no actual gameplay was shown in the footage--which is not too surprising, given that the first Destiny wasn't known for its riveting barroom discussions. But the teaser does reveal two things: Destiny 2 probably isn't going to be a grittier follow-up to its relatively lighthearted predecessor, and more will be revealed about the upcoming sequel on March 30.

Oh, and just in case you're more worried about the first game than the follow up, Bungie also published Destiny update 2.6.0 today. The update is focused on the Age of Triumph event and features small improvements, bug fixes, and other tweaks. You can learn more about some of the changes, as well as the record book announced earlier this month, in our coverage of Bungie's weekly livestreams devoted to all things Destiny. Stay tuned for more.