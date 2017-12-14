Cherry Announces MW 4500 Ergonomic Mouse

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Cherry launched a new MW 4500 wireless mouse for home and office use that features a unique ergonomic design.

The face of the MW 4500 is tilted sideways due to a large, contoured grip for your palm and thumb. The grip also has two programmable macro keys near the top. The unique shape of the mouse allows you to rest your hand at a 45° angle to achieve a more natural posture. Cherry said this prevents discomfort of the joints and tendons and helps reduce wrist strain. The surface of the mouse features an abrasion-resistant coating that is more pleasant to the touch. Currently, there is only a right-handed version of the mouse.

The MW 4500 uses an infrared sensor with three DPI settings: 600, 900, and 1,200 DPI. DPI settings can be switched using the DPI button below the scroll wheel. The mouse is not rechargeable and instead uses two AAA batteries. A single LED at the lower edge of the grip indicates when the batteries are low.

For connectivity, the MW 4500 comes with an extra small USB receiver that can be stored in the bottom of the mouse. The transmission range is approximately 10 metres.

The MW 4500 has an MSRP of €30 / $35 / £30.