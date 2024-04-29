Pickup Corsair's Scimitar RGB Elite MMO gaming mouse for only $49

If you're a fan of massively multiplayer online games or multiplayer online battle arenas then large multi-button mice are the way to go to make casting your abilities that much easier. Corsair's answer to MMO players is the Scimitar, with its 12-button side panel and a total of 17 programmable buttons for all your in-game abilities.

At Best Buy you can save $30 off the total price of the Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite and pick it up for just $49 - that's an impressive price for a premium brand gaming mouse from a reputable gaming peripheral maker. We've reviewed the Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite and were fans of the material used in its construction, as well as the high DPI sensor and how comfortable the mouse is to use in prolonged gaming sessions. Check out the review for more details on this MMO mouse.

The Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite mouse uses a braided cable with a USB Type-A interface. The braided cable helps the cable to move about freely on most surfaces; limiting drag. The Scimitar RGB Elite is no slouch in other games besides MMOs and can be used effectively in anything from an RTS to an FPS thanks to the accurate 18K DPI optical sensor.

Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite: now $49 at Best Buy (was $79) Built for multiplayer MMOs and MOBAs, the Corsair Scimitar has all the buttons you need to help you stay in control of your spellbook. With a 12-button side panel that lets you map all your abilities via Corsair's iCue software, you are always in control.



This edition of the Scimitar uses 17 buttons that can be individually programmed with custom key binds and macros through Corsair's iCue software, and thanks to the ergonomic design of the 12-button side panel - that can be adjusted by sliding it forward or back - your thumb has easy access to any command you assign.