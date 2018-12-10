Dell 27-Inch, 155Hz Gaming Monitor Is $120 Off

(Image credit: Dell)

The Dell S2719DGF gaming monitor with QHD resolution (2560x1440) has hit an all-time low price at Best Buy, selling for $279.99 right now, compared to its original MSRP of $399.99.

- See the Dell S2719DGF for 30 percent off.

When we reviewed this speedy, TN panel monitor, we were in awe with its impressive overclocked refresh rate of 155Hz and FreeSync from 40-155Hz. Our testing also revealed low input lag. The Dell S2719DGF is currently on our list of best gaming monitors as the top 144Hz display.

And its build quality is as strong as its out-of-box color accuracy. In fact, we think its image is one of the best we've ever seen from a TN panel—so good, in fact, it can be mistaken for an IPS panel, which are known for their great color and welcoming viewing angles.

Portwise, you get one HDMI 2.0 and 1.4, one DisplayPort 1.2, four USB 3.0 ports and one headphone jack.

On the con side, the Dell S2719DGF has room for improvement where contrast is concerned. Uncalibrated and at max brightness settings, it hit 860.7:1 in our testing, despite it’s 1,000:1 listed specification. There is also no gamma adjustment.

However, if you’re looking for a 27-inch QHD gaming monitor with the speed to match your skills, the Dell S2719DGF is worth a look, especially at this price.

For more help determining if this is the right monitor for your rig, check out our monitor buying guide.