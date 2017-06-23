Watch Us Play 'Dirt 4'

With the chaos of Computex and E3 in our rear-view mirror, it’s high time we returned to our regularly scheduled programming. That means we’ll end the week once again with another game livestream on Twitch. This week, we’re taking a look at Codemasters’ latest release: Dirt 4.

After the release of the widely popular Dirt Rally in 2015, Codemasters returned to its numbered series, which also features the long-course rally races made famous in Dirt Rally. In addition to the pre-built courses in the game, you can also access a new feature called “Your Stage,” which creates a randomly generated track based on a location you choose and your custom settings.

Other than the rally stages, you’ll also get to try out rallycross competitions, which pit you against other drivers on small racetracks. For a change of pace, you can also try the landrush races. These off-road races include vehicles such as buggies, trucks, and crosskarts. If you’re a newcomer to the series, you can try your hand at the “Dirt Academy,” where you’ll watch and practice some of the maneuvers and techniques used by professional off-road drivers.

While you wait for the stream to start, you can try your luck to win a copy of Dirt 4 on our gaming forum section. All you need to do is visit the announcement page, enter the raffle, and answer the discussion prompt. Winners will be selected at 9am PT, and you’ll receive the game via Steam.