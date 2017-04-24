EK Water Blocks Treats Asus’s ROG Crosshair VI Hero With An RGB Monoblock

EK Water Blocks partnered with Asus once again to develop a custom monoblock for the ROG Crosshair VI Hero X370 motherboard. The block features direct cooling for the pertinent components and Aura Sync lighting to replace the stock heatsink’s lights.

The EK-FB Asus C6H RGB Monoblock is the first monoblock designed for an AM4 socket motherboard, and therefore the only option you have right now if you want a monoblock for your Ryzen CPU. EKWB said it re-engineered its cold plate design to “ensure better mechanical contact” between the integrated heat spreader (IHS) on Ryzen CPUs and the cold plate surface.

The EK-FB Asus C6H RGB Monoblock is a direct replacement for the ROG Crosshair VI Hero motherboard’s stock cooling solution. The block covers the CPU socket and contacts the surrounding power regulation modules (MOSFETs) and directs fluid over each heat-generating component. As with all EKWB monoblock designs, the ROG Crosshair VI Hero block features a high-flow internal design that allows you to use a low-powered pump in your loop.

EKWB is offering the EK-FB Asus C6H RGB Monoblock with an acrylic top and nickel-plated electrolytic copper base. The base of the monoblock also features pre-installed nickel-plated brass standoffs. The monoblock is not available with a bare copper base or black Acetal top.

EKWB recently introduced RGB lighting to its monoblock lineup. The company developed a shroud that attaches to one edge of its monoblocks and includes space for a short RGB LED strip that you can plug into your motherboard's RGB headers. EKWB's RGB strips support Asus’ Aura Sync lighting, so you can control the lights and sync them with the rest of your Aura Sync components, such as G.Skill’s Trident RGB memory or Phantek’s RGB cases. The EK-FB Asus C6H RGB Monoblock, as you can guess from the name, includes one of EKWB’s RGB light kits. EKWB installed the shroud on the lower edge of the monoblock and carved the Crosshair logo into the face of the shroud so that it glows with the RGB lights.

EKWB is asking $137 for the EK-FB Asus C6H RGB Monoblock. Pre-orders are open now; the company said it plans to ship the first orders on May 12.