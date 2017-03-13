Cool Your Asus Z270 Board And Light It Up With EKWB’s Strix RGB Monoblock

Last week, EK Water Blocks revealed its RGB Monoblock for MSI’s Z270 motherboard lineup. Today, the company revealed the followup for Asus’s Z270 motherboard lineup, the EK-FB Asus Z270E Strix RGB Monoblock.

This Monoblock features the company’s EK-Supremacy EVO cooling engine, which is compatible with low-powered pumps. EKWB engineered the block to replace the stock motherboard heatsinks. It makes direct contact with the power regulation modules as well as the CPU.

EKWB typically offers multiple material options for its water blocks. You often get to choose from bare copper or nickel-plated copper, for example, and you usually have the option of a black Acetal top. That’s not the case with the RGB monoblocks, though. If you want an EK-FB Asus Z270E Strix RGB Monoblock, you can have it any way you want it—provided you want a nickel-plated electrolytic-copper version with a clear acrylic top.

Just like the MSI counterpart, the EK-FB Asus Z270E Strix RGB Monoblock features a built-in RGB LED strip that lights up the surface. The Asus version of the block is somewhat fancier, though. Where the MSI block features a nondescript black piece that covers the light strip, the Asus version includes a chrome EK logo and Asus’s Strix logo cut into the cover, which illuminates along with rest of the block.

Also like the MSI block, the EK-FB Asus Z270E Strix RGB Monoblock interfaces with your motherboards built-in RGB lighting system. The MSI block works with MSI’s Mystic Light RGB system, and the Asus block is compatible with Asus’s Aura Sync RGB lighting system. The LED strip is also compatible with other RGB lighting systems, such as NZXT’s HUE+ controller or Phantek’s RGB cases so you can synchronize all of your RGB lighting.

The EK-FB Asus Z270E Strix RGB Monoblock is available to order for $110 on the EK website and EK’s reseller partners. It's currently listed as “ready for assembly,” which means EKWB doesn’t currently have blocks in stock, but it has the materials on hand to put them together.

The monoblock is compatible with Asus’s ROG Strix Z270 lineup, including the Z270E Gaming, Z270G Gaming, and Z270F Gaming motherboards. It also fits on the Asus Prime Z270-A.