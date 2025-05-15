Alphacool launches first Core GPU Cooler blocks for the AMD RX 9070 family

German Cooling specialist Alphacool has just announced a sizable expansion of its Core GPU Cooler block product series for liquid-cooled PC systems. Previously only available for select Nvidia RTX 40 series and a couple of AMD RX 7900 XTX GPU designs, the firm is now offering 21 new water blocks for AMD’s RX 9070 family. This extensive set of new products includes water blocks for both RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT models, and embraces brands such as ASRock, Asus, Gigabyte, PowerColor, Sapphire, and XFX.

(Image credit: Alphacool)

Alphacool says that all the new Core GPU Cooler designs are made with the utmost precision, minimizing clearances between the cooling surfaces and heat-generating components on your graphics card PCB. The firm also praises its own design decisions in using chrome (instead of nickel) plating on the copper cooling plates and the use of brass connections on all pipework. All these liquid cooling-ready replacements for your factory-supplied air coolers come with a backplate, mounting apparatus, pre-cut thermal pads, and pre-applied thermal paste.

So, let’s take a look at the long list of new Alphacool Core GPU Cooler blocks for the RX 9070 family. For your convenience, we’ve created a table:

Swipe to scroll horizontally ASRock Asus Gigabyte PowerColor Sapphire XFX RX 9070 XT Taichi 16GB OC Prime RX 9070 OC Aorus RX 9070 XT Elite 16G Hellhound RX 9070 Nitro+ RX 9070 Mercury RX 9070XT OC RGB RX 9070 XT Steel Legend Prime RX 9070 XT OC RX 9070 XT Gaming OC 16G Hellhound RX 9070 XT Nitro+ RX 9070 XT Mercury RX 9070XT OC White RGB - TUF Gaming RX 9070 OC - Reaper RX 9070 XT Pulse RX 9070 Quicksilver RX 9070XT White - TUF Gaming RX 9070 XT OC - Red Devil RX 9070 XT Pulse RX 9070 XT Swift RX 9070XT White - - - - Pure RX 9070 XT -

The Radeon RX 9070-series GPUs have been a big hit for AMD, according to none other than the firm’s CEO, Lisa Su. This level of third-party hardware accessory support suggests she wasn’t exaggerating. Moreover, it is good to see that of the 21 new water blocks from Alphacool, five are for RX 9070 non-XT models. Perhaps the 9070-non XT could be a sleeper hit, as enthusiasts have warmed to its great efficiency. Moreover, in actual retail, the official $50 MSRP difference between RX 9070 XT and non-XT seems significantly wider.

(Image credit: Alphacool)

Direct from Alphacool, the advertised pricing of the new Core GPU Cooler blocks for the RX 9070 family is just shy of 200 Euros (including VAT and shipping). Availability varies between six and nine weeks, according to Alphacool's website.

While Alphacool's AiO solutions don't currently feature in our best CPU coolers 2025 roundup, these water cooling blocks could be a fantastic option for RX 9070 owners.

