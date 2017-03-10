EK Water Blocks' MSI Z270 Monoblock Is Mystical

EK Water Blocks launched a new Monoblock for MSI’s Z270 Gaming motherboards with built-in Mystic Light Sync RGB lighting.

Over the last two years, EK Water Blocks’ business has accelerated at an unusual pace. The water cooling company released product after product with new pump accessories, radiators, a line of AIO coolers, and a steady stream of custom water blocks coming out at a sometimes-weekly basis.

A big part of EKWB’s rapid acceleration stemmed from strategic partnerships with the major motherboard and GPU vendors, including Asus, Gigabyte, and MSI. EKWB worked closely with those three OEMs to create custom full-cover water blocks for their top-shelf graphics cards, and MSI turned to EKWB to create the water block for its factory water cooled GTX 1080 Seahawk EK X.

The close relationship with these companies also gave EKWB the ability to create custom monoblock coolers for their motherboards. EKWB created a line of monoblocks coolers for Gigabyte, Asus and MSI motherboards, and Asus even recruited EKWB to build the hybrid cooling system on the Maximus IX Formula as well as the monoblock for the Maximus IX Extreme.

EKWB’s relationships with hardware manufacturers are well established now, and the company is accustomed to embracing the styling cues of its partners’ products. The hottest trend in PC hardware these days is undoubtedly RGB lighting. It started off with light kits; then it progressed to graphics cards. Now, you can find RGB-lit motherboards, power supplies, case fans, and even RAM kits. Water cooling parts are the latest addition to the RGB lighting ecosystem, and EKWB wasn’t about to be left in the dust. The company recently announced an RGB monoblock for Gigabyte boards, and now the company is offering the EK-FB MSI Z270 Gaming Monoblock RGB, which features an embedded MSI Mystic Light-compatible RGB light strip.

As with all EK Water Block parts, the EK-FB MSI Z270 Gaming Monoblock RGB features EKWB’s award winning EK-Supremacy EVO cooling engine that offers high flow rates for compatibility with low powered pumps. The block is designed to cool the CPU and power regulation MOSFETs and makes direct contact with both components.

EKWB often offers multiple versions of water blocks, but it has only one for the EK-FB MSI Z270 Gaming Monoblock RGB. The base of the block is made of nickel-plated electrolytic copper, and the top is constructed of clear acrylic glass. Many EKWB water blocks feature small holes to insert LED lights, but the RBG block doesn’t include these. The left side of the block features a small RGB LED strip under a black cover. The lights illuminate the entire acrylic top, and the nickel-plated surface reflects the color outwards. EKWB said the light strip includes a universal 4-pin LED header, which you can plug into an MSI Mystic Light RGB header if your motherboard supports it. You can also plug it into any other light controller with a 4-pin lead.

In general, monoblocks are designed for specific motherboards. Sometimes a block will support multiple boards from the same family, such as the EK-FC Asus X99 monoblock, which supports four of Asus’ X99 boards. The EK-FB MSI Z270 Gaming Monoblock RGB is somewhat rare in that it supports a gaggle of MSI motherboards, including the MSI Z270 Gaming Pro, Z270 Gaming Pro Carbon, Z270 Krait Gaming, Z270 SLI, Z270 SLI Plus, Z270 Tomahawk, and the Z270 Tomahawk Arctic. That’s more than half of MSI’s Z270 lineup, and EKWB already has the Z270 Xpower Gaming Titanium covered.

If you’re interested in picking up an EK-FB MSI Z270 Gaming Monoblock RGB, you can order one now for $136.99 from the EK Webshop. EKWB’s partner reseller network should also have stock of the new block.