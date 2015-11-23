EK Water Blocks Now Offers Monoblocks For Gigabyte Boards

EK Water Blocks announced the release of the company's next monoblock water cooling block. The EK-FB Z170X Monoblock has been designed and engineered in conjunction with Gigabyte to be a perfect fit for three different motherboards -- the GA-Z170X-UD5 TH, GA-Z170X-Gaming 5 and GA-170X-Gaming 7. EKWB said the block makes direct contact with the CPU and the power regulation modules (MOSFET), and fluid flows directly over both components. It has been designed to clear all other components, including the M.2 connectors found on the Gaming 5 and Gaming 7 motherboards.

The EK-FB Z170X Monoblock is designed with the same qualities as other EKWB water cooling parts, such as the EK-Supremacy EVO water block. The base is made of nickel-plated electrolytic copper that features a high flow channel design. EKWB said the block is designed to not be restrictive and is capable of reverse flow, and low head pressure pumps should work just fine.

EK Water Blocks is offering the EK-FB GA Z170X Monoblock with the choice of a black Acetal top, or a clear acrylic top that lets you see the fluid flowing through it. Both options are available now through the EK Webshop and partner resellers. EKWB is asking $136.99 for both variants.

Follow Kevin Carbotte @pumcypuhoy. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.