Trending

EK Water Blocks Launches 'Performance Series' Complete Water Cooling Kits

By Cooling 

EK Water Blocks announced a new series of DIY water cooling kits, with all the parts you need to water cool your PC with high performance components.

EK Water Blocks already has two distinct series of full water cooling kits, the entry level Liquid series, and the more robust Extreme series. Today the company introduced the new Performance series (P-series for short) water cooling kits, which are a happy medium between the Liquid and Extreme series kits.

EKWB said the new Performance series kits include EK-Supremacy EVO water blocks with universal mounting components for all current CPU types, 40mm thick EK-CoolStream PE (CE for the 280 mm version) radiators, EK-Vardar fans and an EK-XRES 140 Revo D5 PWM reservoir/pump combo. The kits also included two meters (6.5-feet) of PrimoChill PrimoFlex Advanced LRT clear PVC tubing, EK-ACF compression fittings and a 100mL bottle of EK-Ekoolant EVO clear concentrate that will make 1L of mixed fluid.

EKWB said the Performance series water cooling kits will be available with three different radiator sizes. The EK-KIT P240 features an EK-CoolStream PE 240 (dual 120 mm) radiator and sells for $349.99. The EK-KIT P360 has an EK-CoolStream PE 360 (triple 120mm) radiator and sells for $372.99. You can also get the EK-KIT P280 with a 280 mm (dual 140 mm) EK-CoolStream CE radiator for $367.99. EKWB said this is the first time the company has offered a 280 mm option in a kit.

ComponentEK-KIT P240EK-KIT P280EK-KIT P360
CPU Water BlockEK-Supremacy EVOEK-Supremacy EVOEK-Supremacy EVO
RadiatorEK-CoolStream PE 240EK-CoolStream CE 280EK-CoolStream PE 360
Water pump / reservoir unitEK-XRES 140 Revo D5 PWM (incl.pump)EK-XRES 140 Revo D5 PWM (incl.pump)EK-XRES 140 Revo D5 PWM (incl.pump)
Radiator fan2 x EK-Vardar F3-120 (1850rpm)2 x EK-Vardar F2-140 (1600rpm)3 x EK-Vardar F3-120 (1850rpm)
TubingPrimoChill PrimoFlex™ Advanced LRT™ – ClearPrimoChill PrimoFlex™ Advanced LRT™ – ClearPrimoChill PrimoFlex™ Advanced LRT™ – Clear
Compression fittings6 x EK-ACF Fitting 10/13mm – Nickel6 x EK-ACF Fitting 10/13mm – Nickel6 x EK-ACF Fitting 10/13mm – Nickel
Coolant concentrateEK-Ekoolant EVO CLEAR (conc.100mL)EK-Ekoolant EVO CLEAR (conc.100mL)EK-Ekoolant EVO CLEAR (conc.100mL)
Additional pump holderEK-UNI Pump Bracket (120mm FAN) VerticalEK-UNI Pump Bracket (120mm FAN) VerticalEK-UNI Pump Bracket (120mm FAN) Vertical
Y-Cable SplitterEK-Cable Y-Splitter 2-Fan PWM (10cm)EK-Cable Y-Splitter 2-Fan PWM (10cm)EK-Cable Y-Splitter 3-Fan PWM (10cm)
ATX Bridging PlugIncludedIncludedIncluded

The Performance series kits are available now through its Partner Reseller Network, and through the EK Webshop.

Follow Kevin Carbotte @pumcypuhoy. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Mkaiy 03 March 2016 02:36
    Great Article
    Reply
  • eklipz330 03 March 2016 02:56
    "Great Ad"

    FTFY. So expensive. You have to be a real elitist to pick something like this and NOT include a gpu in the loop over an AIO watercooler.
    Reply
  • kcarbotte 03 March 2016 03:54
    17599286 said:
    "Great Ad"

    FTFY. So expensive. You have to be a real elitist to pick something like this and NOT include a gpu in the loop over an AIO watercooler.

    If you were to price this out piece be piece it would be even more.
    Anyone who has a custom loop has spent far more than this.

    The fittings alone in both mine and my girlfriends computers were over $200 each.
    Reply
  • uglyduckling81 03 March 2016 08:52
    17599286 said:
    "Great Ad"

    FTFY. So expensive. You have to be a real elitist to pick something like this and NOT include a gpu in the loop over an AIO watercooler.

    If you were to price this out piece be piece it would be even more.
    Anyone who has a custom loop has spent far more than this.

    The fittings alone in both mine and my girlfriends computers were over $200 each.
    Shit get fleeced much? Saw you coming bro
    Reply
  • Vatharian 03 March 2016 08:54
    Exactly, custom loops can easily eat up hundreds of dollars, if you want them to look... non-spaghetti. For 'reliable and just works', you can get complete cooling system without GPU block for 2/3 of EK asks, only you have to know what are you doing. And this is the problem with fully customizable LC kits - usual AIO will be better for plug&play, and in these kits made from off-the-shelf items there is usually something not right for specific build. If you don't plan to expand, it's complete waste of money.
    Reply
  • kcarbotte 03 March 2016 15:17
    17600335 said:
    Exactly, custom loops can easily eat up hundreds of dollars, if you want them to look... non-spaghetti. For 'reliable and just works', you can get complete cooling system without GPU block for 2/3 of EK asks, only you have to know what are you doing. And this is the problem with fully customizable LC kits - usual AIO will be better for plug&play, and in these kits made from off-the-shelf items there is usually something not right for specific build. If you don't plan to expand, it's complete waste of money.

    That's just it though. These kits are designed for people who do want to expand, and do want to go full custom, but don't know how yet.
    This is an entry level kit for someone who wants to get into water cooling.
    Reply
  • kcarbotte 03 March 2016 16:51
    17600327 said:
    17599286 said:
    "Great Ad"

    FTFY. So expensive. You have to be a real elitist to pick something like this and NOT include a gpu in the loop over an AIO watercooler.

    If you were to price this out piece be piece it would be even more.
    Anyone who has a custom loop has spent far more than this.

    The fittings alone in both mine and my girlfriends computers were over $200 each.
    Shit get fleeced much? Saw you coming bro

    Not at all. I knew exactly what I was buying. Premium hardware comes with premium prices.

    couple packs of these http://www.performance-pcs.com/monsoon-free-center-hardline-compression-fittings-1-2-x-5-8-6-pack-green.html
    and a bunch of these to go with them http://www.performance-pcs.com/fittings-connectors/monsoon-45-rotary-angle-fitting-1-2-purple.html
    several other fittings too, including a drain port.
    (note, I didn't looke at the size, just grabbed them for price a color illustration for my example)

    My own system is filled with Bitspower fittings. It has a ton of specialty rotary fittings because I fit it into a mATX Sugo case.
    Reply
  • firefoxx04 03 March 2016 18:27
    You get what you pay for. My Noctua D15 out performs the 240mm XSPC kit I bought a while ago (less than $200). The quality was alright but I easily pay more now if I was in the market.

    It always gets me how people can spend $400-1000 on a CPU, $300-600 on a fancy motherboard, and then they cant find the justification to spend good money on proper cooling.
    Reply
  • oxxfatelostxxo 04 March 2016 14:24
    17599286 said:
    "Great Ad"

    FTFY. So expensive. You have to be a real elitist to pick something like this and NOT include a gpu in the loop over an AIO watercooler.

    If you were to price this out piece be piece it would be even more.
    Anyone who has a custom loop has spent far more than this.

    The fittings alone in both mine and my girlfriends computers were over $200 each.

    He is right, water cooling gets very expensive when you build a computer to look good and not just have stuff just tucked nicely.

    And too uglyduckling81
    I personally run 2 loops each 1 eating up 16 compression fittings, 4 passthrough fittings, 2 angle fittings and 2 plug fittings. Making each loop well over 100$ each in just fittings as well.

    That doesn't get into the blocks, pumps, tubing, reservoirs, radiators, and any system monitoring items you add in.

    And while people see the price tag and think of it as pointless, consider the fact that the majority of it will last near forever.
    Reply
  • uglyduckling81 09 March 2016 08:25
    17607076 said:
    17599286 said:
    "Great Ad"

    FTFY. So expensive. You have to be a real elitist to pick something like this and NOT include a gpu in the loop over an AIO watercooler.

    If you were to price this out piece be piece it would be even more.
    Anyone who has a custom loop has spent far more than this.

    The fittings alone in both mine and my girlfriends computers were over $200 each.

    He is right, water cooling gets very expensive when you build a computer to look good and not just have stuff just tucked nicely.

    And too uglyduckling81
    I personally run 2 loops each 1 eating up 16 compression fittings, 4 passthrough fittings, 2 angle fittings and 2 plug fittings. Making each loop well over 100$ each in just fittings as well.

    That doesn't get into the blocks, pumps, tubing, reservoirs, radiators, and any system monitoring items you add in.

    And while people see the price tag and think of it as pointless, consider the fact that the majority of it will last near forever.

    Yeah hard tubing is more expensive. Thought he was talking about bayonet fitting which are cheap as cheap as they are in everything water cooled.
    Reply