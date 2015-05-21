EKWB's EK-Supremacy EVO X99 Is Less Compatible, But Cheaper

A couple days ago EKWB showed the world a new water block that few people would actually use in consumer applications, but today we're getting one that many of you can use -- the EK-Supremacy EVO X99.

Like the original EK-Supremacy EVO, this water block features a high-flow design with a low hydraulic restriction so that it can be used in loops with weaker pumps, and it comes with the same cooling engine. It uses a fin array with micro-structures to guide the water over as much surface area as possible to enable higher transfer of heat to the coolant, keeping the cold plate as cool as can be.

What's different about this block compared to the standard EK-Supremacy EVO is that the X99 variant is optimized for the LGA2011-3 socket, with the cold plate surface machined to make better contact with the IHS of the larger CPU. It also comes with only the LGA2011 mounting bracket installed. According to EKWB it performs 2.2 degrees C better, although it's unclear whether that is compared to competing blocks or to its EK-Supremacy EVO. This one is also only compatible with the LGA2011-3 socket, while the non-X99 variant is compatible with that and many more sockets.

In addition to the block, you will still need the required fittings. These will differ depending on which tubing you use.

The EK-Supremacy EVO X99 will be available in just two variants: a fully nickel version, which has a nickel-plated base and a nickel cover, and a variant with a nickel-plated base and a transparent acrylic top. They cost $84.99 and $67.99, respectively. This is actually a little cheaper than the similar non-X99 blocks, which is because these only come with LGA2011 mounting hardware.

