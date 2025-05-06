Asetek's key watercooling patent expires today as the company seeks to sell its cooling business

Having patented a simple yet efficient design of a closed-loop liquid cooling system (LCS) that integrates a pump into the CPU water block in 2005, and successfully protected its IP for 20 years, Asetek has become the world’s leading OEM producer of all-in-one liquid coolers. However, that patent expires on May 6, 2025 — today — and thus Asetek loses its key advantage in the PC market and potentially some clients, reports Heise. Coincidentally, last month the company said it had received notification of interest in its liquid cooling business

The patent in question, registered as PCT/DK2005/000310 in Denmark and also known under the US number 8240362B2, was instrumental in defining the architecture of all-in-one liquid coolers for enthusiast grade PCs. Due to Asetek's legal strategy, many competitors were sued for using similar design approaches. As a result, while most products from various brands were built on this design principle, either through licensing agreements as a result of legal pressure, or by Asetek itself and then sold under other brands.

Very few makers — such as Alphacool or EK Water Blocks — attempted to build all-in-one liquid coolers differently. However, Canadian manufacturer CoolIT was among several companies offering significant alternative solutions, but had to reach an undisclosed settlement with Asetek after disputes.

AiO cooing design unshackled

Since Asetek dominated the market of closed-loop liquid coolers, design of AIO LCS remained largely conservative in terms of innovation for two decades. However, now that the patent has expired and can no longer be enforced, hardware makers now have the freedom to explore new configurations and potentially introduce more efficient or compact cooling solutions. In fact, many of well-known brands who partnered Asetek for their liquid coolers, began to experiment with new designs in 2023 – 2024, so expect them to show their developments at the upcoming Computex trade show and come up with their new products not based on Asetek's IP and not produced by Asetek in the coming months.

In fact, Asetek's business already faces challenges. The company's manufacturing capacities are under-utilized, and export tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on goods produced outside the U.S. in general and China in particular add to Asetek's troubles.

Last month, Asetek indicated that a third party had expressed interest in acquiring its cooling hardware division. Additionally, the company noted that several potential partners had approached them regarding collaboration in the area of data center coolers. This suggests a strategic pivot or exit from the consumer cooling segment, as the company no longer has an ace up its sleeve in the form of a standard-setting patent.

Beyond cooling systems, Asetek also makes simulation peripherals, such as controllers for racing simulator enthusiasts.



