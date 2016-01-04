MSI Lights Up New Carbon-Edition Motherboards

MSI revealed two new special-edition motherboards for the X99 and Z170 platforms, with each sporting carbon-fiber accented surfaces and the company’s “Mystic Light” RGB LED feature: the X99A Godlike Gaming Carbon Edition and Z170A Gaming Pro Carbon Edition.

The X99A Godlike Gaming Carbon and Z170A Gaming Pro Carbon edition motherboards have a sleek black color scheme and feature MSI’s Mystic Light RGB LEDs and Audio Boost 3 (with the X99A offering the Pro version of the onboard sound card). The lighting effects can be controlled using MSI’s Gaming app from a PC, smartphone or tablet.

The Z170A Gaming Pro Carbon also features a PCI-e graphics card support system called Steel Armor, which is designed to protect data signals against electromagnetic interference and provide additional support for heavier-than-average graphics cards. It has additional solder points on the PCB to add strength.

The X99A Godlike Gaming Carbon edition motherboard features improved Mystic Light LEDS that support up to 16.8 million colors and 16 LED effects. In addition, the X99A sports MSI’s patented Turbo Socket, which offers additional processor socket pins and is designed to provide better overclocking of Intel Extreme edition processors.

Full specs, pricing and the release dates of the new Carbon edition motherboards are not currently available.

