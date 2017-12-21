Trending

Enermax Introduces New Fans With 4-Ring RGB Visual Effects

How do you improve on case fans with built-in RGB lighting? According to Enermax, adding multiple rings of RGB lighting to its fans was the solution, which is why it's announced a new line of T.B. fans with 4-ring RGB visual effects.

These new fans feature patented Twister Bearing technology that helps keeps bearing noise to a minimum. These fans boast an impressive MTBF rating of 160,000 hours. The addition of shockproof rubber pads reduces vibration during operation, and the detachable fan blades are supposed make cleaning a breeze. (Get it?)

The RGB lighting can be controlled in two ways. First, these fans are compatible with MSI’s Mystic Light Sync, Asus Aura Sync, ASRock RGB, and Gigabyte RGB Fusion. Secondly, if your motherboard does not support RGB functionality, the included RGB control box is capable of controlling lighting effects for up to eight RGB fans and two RGB LED devices on its own. The uniquely designed halo arc-shaped fan frame allows maximum visibility of the four rings of RGB lighting.

These fans will be available in 3 packs and 6 packs with a MSRP of $60 and $90 respectively. Availability is listed as “soon.”

T.B. RGB UCTBRGB12-BP3T.B. RGB UCTBRGB12-BP6
Fans36
Voltage12V
Dimensions120 x 120 x 25mm
Speed500-1,500rpm
Airflow47.53 cfm (max)
Minimal Noise22dBA
MTBF160,000 hours
Warranty1 Year
Price$60$90
  • Dark Lord of Tech 21 December 2017 21:46
    Very nice fans , everyone is jumping on the Thermaltake Riing look and adding a twist here and there.
  • DRosencraft 22 December 2017 06:23
    The price is also very attractive. Hard to get RGB fans at $20 per fan on the 3-pack, $15 per on the 6-pack, unless you catch a stellar sale.
  • FD2Raptor 22 December 2017 13:34
    Qualify that as non-Chinese fans as the ID Cooling SF-12025 RGB pack is available on Newegg in a pack of 3 at $35.

    Personally, I got 4 of those locally at ~$17.5
