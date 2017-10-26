Trending

EVGA Unleashes Four GTX 1070 Ti Graphics Cards

The EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti takes form with FTW2, SC Hybrid, SC Black Edition, and blower-style models. Despite the varied cooling solutions (which usually dictates the level of factory overclock applied to the GPU), all of the cards are shipped with a base clock of 1,607MHz and boost frequency of 1,683MHz, a requirement purportedly laid out by Nvidia for all of the third-party GPU vendors. However, EVGA stated that overclocking is supported via software, and that the company’s overclocking control panel, EVGA PrecisionX OC, would be receiving an update that automatically scans the GPU and sets it to an optimal overclock.

The new EVGA GTX 1070 Ti graphics cards all adopt the feature sets of their respective branding, with FTW2 models sporting premium ICX cooling and thermal sensors. The SC Hybrid card combines closed-loop water cooling and a blower-style shroud. The SC Black Edition features EVGA’s ACX 3.0 cooling, and the base model sports a simple blower-style shroud.

Most of the lineup features a 217W power ceiling and a 5+1 power phase design that warrants a single 8-pin (6+2-pin) power connector and at least a 500W power supply. However, the EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti FTW2 stands alone with a 235W max power and 10+2 phase power design, which necessitates two 8-pin connectors. The FTW2 model is also the only card in the bunch to feature a double BIOS, making it ideal for overclocking enthusiasts.

The EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti graphics cards are available to preorder now from EVGA’s website. FTW2, SC Hybrid, and SC Black Edition cards ring up for $499, $529, and $469, respectively. The blower-style GPU is priced at $489, but it appears to already be out of stock on the website at the time of this writing.

EVGA Graphics CardGTX 1070 Ti FTW2GTX 1070 Ti SC HybridGTX 1070 Ti SC Black EditionGTX 1070 Ti
CUDA Cores2,432
Base Clock1,607MHz
Boost Clock1,683MHz
CoolingiCXWater/Air HybridACX 3.0Blower
LEDsRGBWhiteWhiteWhite
BackplateYesYesNoNo
Power Connectors8+8-pin8-pin8-pin8-pin
Power Phase10+25+15+15+1
Power Ceiling235W217W217W217W
  • 10tacle 26 October 2017 17:51
    Uhm, why? This is exactly how the consumer could differentiate between the different AIB partner models among the same brand. How stupid of Nvidia to yet throw in another layer of confusion for everyone deciding between EVGA, MSI, Gigabyte, and ASUS variants. I don't ever remember Nvidia mandating this for a GPU before. :pfff:

    Oh and $500 for the FTW2 variant is getting dangerously close to what you can get an EVGA GTX 1080 SC2 Gaming for:

    https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1322717-REG/evga_08g_p4_6583_kr_geforce_gtx_1080_sc2.html
  • keith12 26 October 2017 18:37
    Uhm, why? This is exactly how the consumer could differentiate between the different AIB partner models among the same brand. How stupid of Nvidia to yet throw in another layer of confusion for everyone deciding between EVGA, MSI, Gigabyte, and ASUS variants. I don't ever remember Nvidia mandating this for a GPU before. :pfff:

    Oh and $500 for the FTW2 variant is getting dangerously close to what you can get an EVGA GTX 1080 SC2 Gaming for:

    https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1322717-REG/evga_08g_p4_6583_kr_geforce_gtx_1080_sc2.html

    Yeah, does kinda sound stupid of them with the clockspeeds. A paltry boost IMO. The reasoning (at least from Nvidia) is simple, so it doesn't get too close to the 1080 in performance that it impacts on the sales of the 1080 too much. Cynical, but expected. But given 3rd party vendors are seemingly offering workarounds in one form or another, it will be interesting to see just how close the 1070ti gets to the 1080.
  • joz 26 October 2017 18:56
    confusion for everyone deciding between EVGA, MSI, Gigabyte, and ASUS variants.




    Surely, you mean between EVGA and MSI only? Because only uncultured barbarians would choose anything else.
  • 10tacle 26 October 2017 19:03
    But given 3rd party vendors are seemingly offering workarounds in one form or another, it will be interesting to see just how close the 1070ti gets to the 1080.

    Yep. At this point if I were in the market, I'd do research on the best overclocking results with the same series of other models. I'm very happy with the overclocking of my EVGA 1080Ti SC2 Gaming ICX (I was also very happy with my former SLI 970 SSC ACX 2.0+ overclocking getting those up to reference 980 performance).
  • mahanddeem 26 October 2017 22:09
    In my opinion the best move is to lock base and boost clocks, much better than the buy, test card and then return "lazy" overclockers shenanigans (another honest buyer will buy it again as new)'.
    Let the design, thermals, sound levels, and control software differentiate brands.
  • 10tacle 26 October 2017 22:24
    In my opinion the best move is to lock base and boost clocks, much better than the buy, test card and then return "lazy" overclockers shenanigans (another honest buyer will buy it again as new)'.
    Let the design, thermals, sound levels, and control software differentiate brands.

    I strongly disagree. Throughout history in AIB offerings there have been reference stock speed GPUs for those on more of a budget and then extreme factory overclocked ones for those willing to shell out $50 or more over the base model. When you deal with better cooling solutions and things like more power phases, it can make quite a difference in performance out of the box - let alone overclocking success on top of out of box performance. This is what enthusiasts enjoy. I know of nobody who buys a reference blower cooler GPU expecting it to overclock as high as a factory overclocked dual or triple fan variant.
  • jasonelmore 27 October 2017 02:45
    I really don't understand the market for this card.... You have the GTX 1080 for $499 which can be overclocked and has more VRAM to boot.. I was expecting this TI to sit somewhere in the $325-$350 range.

    Just get a 1080
  • Karadjgne 27 October 2017 03:53
    The way I read it, it seems to me like every gpu is set the same. But that doesn't mean every card is. Evga states that you can OC via software. So the only thing that's changed, for example, between an FTW and an SC is the factory applied OC. Now if you look at the FTW, it's got specific requirements. Evga determines what they are, builds the card, then tests it. If the gpu is stable at the applied clocks, it's shipped as an FTW, if it fails, it's set at SC clocks and sold as an FTW DM. The SC uses a reference pcb, the FTW uses a custom pcb.

    What's to stop Evga from doin the exact same thing for a FTW 1070ti, but resetting the clocks at nvidia specified, then including a instructions manual telling the purchaser to OC the card to FTW levels using PrecisionX, and the card will do it, whereas an SC will be pot-luck. As it is now.
  • gjbaker003 27 October 2017 22:20
    Man, I just love the simplicity of EVGA cards and the way they look. Not all things "gaming" need to look like a triangular monstrosity. I understand that the Asus ROG cards are some of the best performing cards on the market, but they are hideous in my opinion and that GPU sag! Now if only EVGA would stop production on their "tube t.v." full-tower case. That thing is beyond ugly.
