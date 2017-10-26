EVGA Unleashes Four GTX 1070 Ti Graphics Cards

The EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti takes form with FTW2, SC Hybrid, SC Black Edition, and blower-style models. Despite the varied cooling solutions (which usually dictates the level of factory overclock applied to the GPU), all of the cards are shipped with a base clock of 1,607MHz and boost frequency of 1,683MHz, a requirement purportedly laid out by Nvidia for all of the third-party GPU vendors. However, EVGA stated that overclocking is supported via software, and that the company’s overclocking control panel, EVGA PrecisionX OC, would be receiving an update that automatically scans the GPU and sets it to an optimal overclock.
The new EVGA GTX 1070 Ti graphics cards all adopt the feature sets of their respective branding, with FTW2 models sporting premium ICX cooling and thermal sensors. The SC Hybrid card combines closed-loop water cooling and a blower-style shroud. The SC Black Edition features EVGA’s ACX 3.0 cooling, and the base model sports a simple blower-style shroud.
Most of the lineup features a 217W power ceiling and a 5+1 power phase design that warrants a single 8-pin (6+2-pin) power connector and at least a 500W power supply. However, the EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti FTW2 stands alone with a 235W max power and 10+2 phase power design, which necessitates two 8-pin connectors. The FTW2 model is also the only card in the bunch to feature a double BIOS, making it ideal for overclocking enthusiasts.
The EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti graphics cards are available to preorder now from EVGA’s website. FTW2, SC Hybrid, and SC Black Edition cards ring up for $499, $529, and $469, respectively. The blower-style GPU is priced at $489, but it appears to already be out of stock on the website at the time of this writing.
|EVGA Graphics Card
|GTX 1070 Ti FTW2
|GTX 1070 Ti SC Hybrid
|GTX 1070 Ti SC Black Edition
|GTX 1070 Ti
|CUDA Cores
|2,432
|Base Clock
|1,607MHz
|Boost Clock
|1,683MHz
|Cooling
|iCX
|Water/Air Hybrid
|ACX 3.0
|Blower
|LEDs
|RGB
|White
|White
|White
|Backplate
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Power Connectors
|8+8-pin
|8-pin
|8-pin
|8-pin
|Power Phase
|10+2
|5+1
|5+1
|5+1
|Power Ceiling
|235W
|217W
|217W
|217W
Uhm, why? This is exactly how the consumer could differentiate between the different AIB partner models among the same brand. How stupid of Nvidia to yet throw in another layer of confusion for everyone deciding between EVGA, MSI, Gigabyte, and ASUS variants. I don't ever remember Nvidia mandating this for a GPU before. :pfff:
Oh and $500 for the FTW2 variant is getting dangerously close to what you can get an EVGA GTX 1080 SC2 Gaming for:
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1322717-REG/evga_08g_p4_6583_kr_geforce_gtx_1080_sc2.html
Yeah, does kinda sound stupid of them with the clockspeeds. A paltry boost IMO. The reasoning (at least from Nvidia) is simple, so it doesn't get too close to the 1080 in performance that it impacts on the sales of the 1080 too much. Cynical, but expected. But given 3rd party vendors are seemingly offering workarounds in one form or another, it will be interesting to see just how close the 1070ti gets to the 1080.
Surely, you mean between EVGA and MSI only? Because only uncultured barbarians would choose anything else.
Yep. At this point if I were in the market, I'd do research on the best overclocking results with the same series of other models. I'm very happy with the overclocking of my EVGA 1080Ti SC2 Gaming ICX (I was also very happy with my former SLI 970 SSC ACX 2.0+ overclocking getting those up to reference 980 performance).
Let the design, thermals, sound levels, and control software differentiate brands.
I strongly disagree. Throughout history in AIB offerings there have been reference stock speed GPUs for those on more of a budget and then extreme factory overclocked ones for those willing to shell out $50 or more over the base model. When you deal with better cooling solutions and things like more power phases, it can make quite a difference in performance out of the box - let alone overclocking success on top of out of box performance. This is what enthusiasts enjoy. I know of nobody who buys a reference blower cooler GPU expecting it to overclock as high as a factory overclocked dual or triple fan variant.
Just get a 1080
What's to stop Evga from doin the exact same thing for a FTW 1070ti, but resetting the clocks at nvidia specified, then including a instructions manual telling the purchaser to OC the card to FTW levels using PrecisionX, and the card will do it, whereas an SC will be pot-luck. As it is now.