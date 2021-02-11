First 'Pi Silicon' Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect Spotted

The Raspberry Pi Pico introduced the RP2040 SoC, aka 'Pi Silicon,' to the world in January 2021, and it also brought about an interesting collaboration between Raspberry Pi and Arduino, which saw the announcement of an Arduino powered by Pi Silicon but with extra features not found in the Raspberry Pi Pico. In a recent tweet from the official Arduino account, we have finally seen the board fresh from wave soldering.

The Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect shares the same DIP style package, ideal for use on a breadboard or embedding into a project via castellated GPIO pins. The Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect has only 30 GPIO pins, versus the 40 present on the Raspberry Pi Pico. What we lose in GPIO pins we gain in extra features, and the Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect will come with WiFi, Bluetooth, and a 9-axis IMU sensor and microphone. These extra features mean that the Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect could become the ideal board for IoT projects.

Being an Arduino product, the Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect can be programmed via the Arduino IDE, Arduino Create web editor, and appliances created using the IoT Cloud. If you prefer MicroPython, the good news is that Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect can also be coded in this language.

There is still no indication on price or availability, but Tom's Hardware will be reviewing this board and many other RP2040 boards from other partners.