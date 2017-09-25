Gigabyte Adds An 'X' To Its Aero 15 Line Of Gaming Laptops

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

Gigabyte has updated its Aero 15 line of gaming laptops with a sleek and sexier “X” model. Aside from what the company calls “near-borderless” 5mm bezels, here’s what the latest and greatest from Gigabyte has to offer.

Weighing in at just 2.1kg and measuring 1.9cm thick, this updated model features all the things you loved about the standard Aero 15 model: an Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor, 8GB DDR4-2400, three USB 3.0 Type-A ports, and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity with transfer speeds up to 40Gbps by way of a USB Type-C connector with 5V/3A output. Other features include dual M.2 PCI-E slots, an HDMI port, Mini DisplayPort, SD card reader, X-Rite Pantone color calibration, 5mm thin screen bezels, and a 94Wh battery.

Arguably the biggest upgrade to the Aero 15 X is the step up from the GeForce GTX 1060 6GB graphics card to the more powerful GeForce GTX 1070 8GB. Other features include Dual 4K output with HDMI 2.0 and mini DP 1.3, a 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 WVA high-resolution display, built-in HD camera, a 94Whr battery, and a dual-fan copper heatpipe CPU / GPU cooler.

The Aero 15 X is equipped with the Gigabyte Fusion RGB full-size backlit keyboard. Lighting effects are controlled via the bundled Gigabyte Fusion software. Gamers will also appreciate the ability to bind macros to each key separately.

According to the company, the Aero 15 will be available in three colors--black, orange, and green. Availability is listed as “mid-October.” Information on pricing was not available at press time. We have reached out to the company for more.