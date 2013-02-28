Trending

First Hands-on and Unboxing of the HP ElitePad 900 G1

We check out HP's tablet that means business.

We've just got our hands on HP's ElitePad 900 G1, which runs a full version of Windows 8. While other tablets, such as the Surface Pro, boast a full version of Windows, HP's offering is business-focused. This could mean that it'd be better adopted into HP's bread and butter market of enterprises. This could be an important product for HP, as it recently said that it is shifting its resources from PCs to tablets. Of course, it's relatively modest Intel Atom Z2760 could be a limiting factor, but we'll let you know if it is in a follow-up coming soon.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • victorintelr 28 February 2013 05:16
    Well... with those features I don't think is going to be very fast. It's probably gonna fall within the scores of the samsung with the Atom also.
    For 200 more I can get a tablet PC with an i5, at least 64GB, usb 3.0 port. Besides the optional dock.... thanks but no thanks.
  • esrever 28 February 2013 05:32
    Atoms are still a bit too slow for me. But then again, I don't really have any use for a tablet.
  • boiler1990 28 February 2013 06:25
    Yeah, $1200 is a high asking price for this thing. It's almost no different than the Asus VivoTab Smart, which only costs $500.
  • alex davies 28 February 2013 11:39
    Where did you get the $1200 price from? The 32GB WiFi model with Windows 8 Pro is $650.
  • 28 February 2013 14:22
    Having played with one myself, there is no question that the processor lacks some performance against the "Core I" processors, however its certainly very usable and a lot better than the old Atom chips. Definitely competent enough for an exec who wants email and internet access, or someone who is not a heavy user. Also, In my opinion, the Elitepad having DOUBLE the battery life as a "Core I" makes it very attractive.
  • 28 February 2013 15:28
    What about support for external screens using the docking station. Will that support 2560x1440?
  • cirdecus 01 March 2013 00:24
    I've been using the wifi 64GB model which i purchased for 600 bucks. It's surprisingly fast for an atom and super responsive.

    It's also super super thin, much thinner than a surface pro or any o the competing tablets. Super light. This things really is a great tablet. I see no reason to buy anything else in its price range, given that it's a full win 8 pro PC. The expansion jackets are GENIUS too. The whole thing is serviceable with a replaceable battery and screen too.
  • cirdecus 01 March 2013 00:27
    boiler1990Yeah, $1200 is a high asking price for this thing. It's almost no different than the Asus VivoTab Smart, which only costs $500.
    Wow never heard of the $1200 price tag, I think you're confused, see my above comment about the one I purchased discounted at $600 bucks it retails for $700 and thats the 64GB model. They also have a cheaper 32GB model.

