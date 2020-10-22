ID Cooling's SE-70: AMD's AM4 & Intel's LGA1200 CPUs Get a 280W Air Cooler

ID Cooling has introduced its new twin-tower 'mega cooler' for mainstream processors that is rated for a TDP of up to 280 watts. The SE-70 cooling system is designed for upcoming enthusiast-class CPUs from AMD and Intel that need a lot of cooling when overclocked. Only time will tell if it's one of the best CPU coolers.

The intensified competition on the market of enthusiast-grade mainstream processors for desktops have led to increase of their TDP in the recent years. Formally, modern processors dissipate from 95 watts to 125 watts and can be cooled down using relatively modest coolers. But if someone wants them to hit their maximum dynamic turbo clocks, they have to use considerably more powerful cooling systems. For many, the obvious choice is a closed-loop liquid cooling system, but others prefer good-old air coolers that are sometimes struggling to keep up with modern performance requirements.

The ID Cooling SE-70 is a rather classic mega cooler that features a twin-tower design with dozens of aluminum fins, a copper base, seven 6-mm heat pipes, and two 120 mm fans. The unit weighs rather 1.3 kilograms and measures 122×141×156 mm, too large for a mainstream PC chassis, but not too huge for an enthusiast-grade PC case. Meanwhile, those who plan to use the cooling system will have to ensure that its large dimensions do not block space for memory modules with larger heatsinks.

(Image credit: ID Cooling)

Keeping in mind that AMD has recommended to use 360-mm closed-loops liquid coolers with is Ryzen 5000-series processors and Intel's upcoming Rocket Lake-S CPUs might likely be rather hot too, mainstream platforms for enthusiasts are going to need advanced air coolers like ID Cooling's SE-70 that is rated for up to 280 W.

(Image credit: ID Cooling)

The fans with hydraulic bearing spin at a 700 RPM ~ 1800 RPM speed to produce an up to 76.16 CFM air pressure while generating an up to 35.2 dBA noise level.

The SE-70 is designed for AMD's processors in AM4 packaging as well as Intel's CPUs in LGA1200/115x/20xx form-factors. Given design of its base and some other factors, the manufacturer decided not to equip its SE-70 with a mounting mechanism for AMD's sTR4 platform.

So far, ID Cooling's SE-70 has been announced only in China and Japan, so it is unclear whether and when it will be available elsewhere. But since demand for high-performance air coolers exists in general, either ID Cooling or its rivals will offer mega coolers rated for 280W or higher in Europe and the U.S.