Kindle Fire HDX Teardown

Introduced at the end of last month, the brand new Kindle Fire HDX is available in two sizes: 7 inches and 8.9 inches. Both of these sport storage capacities of 16 GB, 32 GB and 64 GB, and the teardown team at iFixit just tore into the 16 GB 7-inch model. iFixit reports that this Kindle scored the lowest of any Kindle ever on its repairability scale.

What did they find inside (once they finally managed to get in)? A Snapdragon 800 SoC with a quad-core CPU clocked to 2.2 GHz, 2 GB of Samsung K3QF2F200B LPDDR3 SDRAM, 16 GB of Toshiba THGMAG7A2JBAIR eMMC NAND Flash, a Synaptics S7301B Touchscreen Controller, a Qualcomm WCD9320 Audio Codec, a Qualcomm PM8941 Power Management IC, and a Summit Microelectronics SMB349 Lithium-Ion/Lithium-Polymer Battery Charger.

As far as getting inside the tablet is concerned, iFixit mentioned powerful adhesive gluing down the battery, while the LCD and digitizer cables are trapped between the LCD and mid frame (which meant removing the mid frame from the display assembly). Both of these factors contributed to the pathetic 3/10 the Kindle Fire HDX scored on the repairability scale.

Click through to iFixit for the full teardown!

Follow Jane McEntegart @JaneMcEntegart. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.