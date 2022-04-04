Lenovo's 280 Hz Legion Y25-30 Monitor Reportedly Arrives in May for $340

Lenovo's Legion Y25-30 gaming monitor is expected to hit retail shelves in the US in May. The Legion Y25-30 was originally shown off by Lenovo at CES 2022 alongside many other goodies like its refreshed gaming laptops. This display offers very well-rounded specs for gamers and enthusiasts – as long as they are still happy with 1080p in 2022. Though some eSports fans are sticking resolutely with 1080p, there are signs there may be a shift toward 1440p monitors.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

In a nutshell, this is a 24.5 inch IPS monitor with fast response, fast refresh (up to 280Hz with FreeSync Premium), good color gamut, and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification. It has a good supporting cast of features too, such as twin speakers, a USB hub, and a sturdy looking fully adjustable stand. Here's a look at the full specs.

Spec Lenovo Legion Y25-30 gaming monitor Display 24.5 inch 3-sided edgeless flat FHD display with IPS technology and WLED backlight and anti-glare coating Color 8-bit panel offers 99% sRGB, plus VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification. Delta E<2. TUV Rheinland certified low blue light tech is present Brightness / contrast 400 nits or 480 nits in HDR mode max brightness. Contrast ratio of 1000:1 Performance As low as 1ms GtG response, as fast as 280Hz refresh rate. AMD FreeSync Premium Ports 2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DP 1.4, 3.5mm audio out. USB hub features 1 x USB3.2 Gen1 Type-B upstream, and 4 x USB3.2 Gen1 downstream. Stereo 3W speakers are built-in Gaming features Lenovo Artery software (a Windows OSD settings app) plus Gaming Tools like Show Frame Rate, Show Timer, Show Aim Point, and Shortcut Key settings Stand Lift 135mm, pivot 90 degrees either way, swivel 45 degrees either way, tilt 5 degrees forward / 22 degrees back

According to the source of the release news, the new Lenovo Legion Y25-30 gaming monitor will become available in the US starting in May. Expect to pay in the region of $340. Don't confuse this new FreeSync Premium monitor with the existing G-Sync version, called the Legion Y25g-30, which cranks up to 360Hz and retails for a higher price of $549.

If indeed the Y25-30 arrives for less than $350, it sounds like a promising contender for a spot on our Best Gaming Monitors page. But we'll have put it through our full suite of tests before making that decision.