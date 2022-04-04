Lenovo's 280 Hz Legion Y25-30 Monitor Reportedly Arrives in May for $340

Lenovo's Legion Y25-30 gaming monitor is expected to hit retail shelves in the US in May. The Legion Y25-30 was originally shown off by Lenovo at CES 2022 alongside many other goodies like its refreshed gaming laptops. This display offers very well-rounded specs for gamers and enthusiasts – as long as they are still happy with 1080p in 2022. Though some eSports fans are sticking resolutely with 1080p, there are signs there may be a shift toward 1440p monitors.
In a nutshell, this is a 24.5 inch IPS monitor with fast response, fast refresh (up to 280Hz with FreeSync Premium), good color gamut, and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification. It has a good supporting cast of features too, such as twin speakers, a USB hub, and a sturdy looking fully adjustable stand. Here's a look at the full specs.
|
Spec
|
Lenovo Legion Y25-30 gaming monitor
|
Display
|
24.5 inch 3-sided edgeless flat FHD display with IPS technology and WLED backlight and anti-glare coating
|
Color
|
8-bit panel offers 99% sRGB, plus VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification. Delta E<2. TUV Rheinland certified low blue light tech is present
|
Brightness / contrast
|400 nits or 480 nits in HDR mode max brightness. Contrast ratio of 1000:1
|
Performance
|
As low as 1ms GtG response, as fast as 280Hz refresh rate. AMD FreeSync Premium
|
Ports
|
2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DP 1.4, 3.5mm audio out. USB hub features 1 x USB3.2 Gen1 Type-B upstream, and 4 x USB3.2 Gen1 downstream. Stereo 3W speakers are built-in
|
Gaming features
|Lenovo Artery software (a Windows OSD settings app) plus Gaming Tools like Show Frame Rate, Show Timer, Show Aim Point, and Shortcut Key settings
|
Stand
|
Lift 135mm, pivot 90 degrees either way, swivel 45 degrees either way, tilt 5 degrees forward / 22 degrees back
According to the source of the release news, the new Lenovo Legion Y25-30 gaming monitor will become available in the US starting in May. Expect to pay in the region of $340. Don't confuse this new FreeSync Premium monitor with the existing G-Sync version, called the Legion Y25g-30, which cranks up to 360Hz and retails for a higher price of $549.
If indeed the Y25-30 arrives for less than $350, it sounds like a promising contender for a spot on our Best Gaming Monitors page. But we'll have put it through our full suite of tests before making that decision.