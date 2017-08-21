Forget Coffee Lake: Lenovo Reveals New Legion Desktops With Kaby Lake CPUs

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

As Intel debuted its new 8th generation Coffee Lake processor family, Lenovo set its sights on utilizing its predecessor, revealing three new Legion-branded gaming desktops featuring 7th generation Intel Kaby Lake CPUs at Gamescom.

The Lenovo Legion Y920, Y720, and Y520 Tower desktops all portend last-gen gaming greatness with 7th gen Intel Core i7, i5, and i3 options. The Y920 features a Core i7-7700K or i5-7600K, and it’s the only tower of the bunch to offer an unlocked CPU. The Y720 and Y520 can be equipped with a Core i7-7700 or i5-7400, but the Y520 also offers a Core i3-7100. All of the CPUs are air cooled, with liquid-cooled options only appearing outside of the U.S.

Whereas the processor options are limited to one brand of CPUs, the graphics options for the Lenovo Legion Tower desktops come from both major manufacturers, with Nvidia and AMD graphics cards of varying performance appearing across the product stack. The Y920 can be equipped with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080, 1070, and 1060 (6GB) graphics, with an AMD option of a Radeon RX 580. The Y720 takes a step down the performance ladder with your choice of a GTX 1070, GTX 1060 (6GB), GTX 1050 Ti, or Radeon RX 570. The Y520 is decidedly aimed at budget gaming, with graphics options limited to a GTX 1060 (3GB), GTX 1050 Ti, or RX 560.

Memory and storage configurations are also similarly varied between the new Legion Towers, with the Y920 featuring up to 64GB of memory, a 4TB HDD, and two 512GB PCIe SSDs in RAID 0. It can also be equipped with up to 32GB of Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4-2800, offering more speed than its standard memory configurations. The other models don't offer the overclockable RAM, but the Y720 can also feature up to 64GB of memory. However, storage options are limited to a single 512GB PCIe SSD and up to a 2TB HDD. The Y520 offers up to a 128GB PCIe SSD and 2TB HDD, in addition to up to 16GB of DDR4 memory.

The new Lenovo Legion Tower Y920, Y720, and Y520 will be available this October, starting at $2,000, $1,000, and $900, respectively.