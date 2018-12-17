Lenovo Introduces First Whiskey Lake ThinkPads

Lenovo is updating their line of 2-in-1 laptops with the ThinkPad L-Series, which consists of an updated ThinkPad L390 and L390 Yoga. Both models will feature 13.3-inch FHD touch-enabled displays, 8th Gen Intel Core processors and biometric security. The new models will be available this month in black and silver, with the L390 starting at $659 and the L390 Yoga starting at $889.
|Lenovo ThinkPad L390
|Lenovo ThinkPad L390 Yoga
|CPU
|Intel Core Celeron, i3, vPro i5, or i7
|Intel Core i3, vPro i5, or i7
|RAM
|Up to 32 GB DDR4 (2 DIMM)
|Up to 32 GB DDR4 2400MHz (2 DIMM)
|Storage
|Up to 512 GB PCIe SSD
|Up to 512 GB PCIe SSD
|Stylus
|N/A
|ThinkPad Pen Pro
|Display
|13.3-inch IPS FHD (1920 x 1080) touch with anti-glare
|13.3-inch IPS FHD (1920 x 1080) touch with anti-glare
|Ports
|2x USB Type-C, 2x USB 3.1, HDMI 1.4, microSD card reader, Mini RJ-45
|2x USB Type-C, 2x USB 3.1, HDMI 1.4, microSD card reader, Mini RJ-45
|Battery
|Up to 14 hours (45 Whr battery)
|Up to 12hours (45 Whr battery)
|Dimensions
|321.8 x 224.2 x 18.8 mm / 12.7 x 8.8 x 0.7 inches
|321.8 x 224.2 x 18.8 mm / 12.7 x 8.8 x 0.7 inches
|Weight
|Starting at 1.5 kg / 3.2 lbs
|Starting at 1.6 kg / 3.5 bs
Both models fold up, lay flat and are built to MIL-SPEC standards for durability. The L390 weighs in at 3.2lbs and the L390 Yoga weighs 3.44lbs. Security features are also built in; these features include dTPM 2.0, a fingerprint reader, and an IR camera on the Yoga.
The L390 Yoga, at $230 more than the L390, has a couple extra features. There is an Active Pen with a garaged compartment on the L390 Yoga to keep it within easy reach and in an unobstructed view. There is also a world-facing camera on the Yoga to take photos.
Lenovo says these are the first ThinkPad laptops to equip 8th Gen Intel Core Whiskey Lake processors. However, it looks like these laptops can be equipped with Celeron, i3, vPro i5, and i7 processors so the end price of your build may change depending on which you choose.