'MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries' Announced At Annual MechCon Event

This year’s MechCon held a major surprise for fans of the franchise, as MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries was officially announced alongside a seven-minute trailer. This is the first major installment in the franchise in 16 years.
The trailer’s first scene is in a hangar, where you see a BattleMech unit starting up. After exiting the hangar in the gigantic robotic unit, you’re ordered to investigate an outpost. However, a surprise attack by an enemy BattleMech disrupts the mission. The enemy is easily destroyed, but it turns out to be one of the first units in an invasion by a larger force, as evidenced by the massive dropships in the sky. As one of the dropships prepares to land, you’re offered a contract (you’re a mercenary pilot, obviously) to fight the unknown invaders. What happens next? Well, you’ll have to wait until 2018 to find out.
Set 150 years into the Third Succession War, MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries is a single-player, first-person title. According to the game’s website, it seems that your choices throughout the campaign will dictate the storyline. With each mission, you’ll gain fame, but more importantly, money. You can use your hard-earned cash to acquire more Battlemechs or upgrade and repair your current unit.
Piranha Games, based in Vancouver, Canada, will be in charge of development. The studio was also behind the release of MechWarrior Online in 2013, and part of the development team will still work on the online game in conjunction with MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries. Obviously, Piranha Games will release more information in the coming months to keep fans informed, so stay tuned for more content on the next chapter in the MechWarrior universe.
|MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
|Type
|First-person, Sci-fi, Mech
|Developer
|Piranha Games
|Publisher
|Piranha Games
|Platforms
|PC
|Where To Buy
|N/A
|Release Date
|2018
On second look my overwhelming happiness at the return of a beloved series is tempered by the "coming in 2018" part. But hey, at least it's official. The first PC I bought in 1996 came with a copy of Mechwarrrior 2 enhanced for its 2mb ATI Rage II+ graphics card. I've loved the series since. The Merc games were always the best.
I doubt this will be popular like today's AAA production games ! I'll pass
*BWEEEP* Heat level critical.
Shutdown sequence initiated...
Shut down sequence overridden.
And yeah, if prices are reasonable in 2018 (they ought to be by then!) and this game supports VR, it might be the first title I'd consider VR for.
It's pre alpha. Nothing is done yet so the graphics will get updated.
Bummer that it will be 2018 before release, but at the same time, it makes me think they are going to take the time to get it done right and not release a buggy P.O.S. and needs 20gb of patches on day 1.