Surface Touch Cover 2: Thinner and Sensitive Under Pressure

Besides the new Surface 2 and Surface Pro 2 tablets, Microsoft also debuted new keyboard accessories. The new Touch Cover 2 and Type Cover 2 are thinner than their predecessors and completely backlit. That's what one would expect from one generation to the next, but Microsoft has really innovated on the Touch Cover by going from 80 touch sensors in the first one to now 1092 sensors in Touch Cover 2. The sensors can also detect pressure, which means that the Touch Cover 2 is able to collect a lot more data than any traditional keyboard.

Best of all, the new keyboard covers are backwards compatible with the first generation of Surface tablets.

At the Surface even in New York, we got a demo from Steven Bathiche, director of Microsoft applied sciences, which we captured for your viewing pleasure below:

