Monolith Productions Shows Off More 'Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War' Gameplay (Update: Video)

Monolith Productions was on hand during the Xbox press event at E3 today showing off more gameplay from Middle-earth Shadow of War. We reported on this a bit last month. Once again, Talion is fighting against Orcs, but he’s also gathering powerful Orc captains to grow his army.

After damaging a massive captain, Talion and his wraith counterpart Celebrimbor “recruit” the Orc to their army by possessing him with magic. With this latest addition to the Bright Lord’s Army, you are now ready to take on an enemy fortress.

Encounters with each of these Orc captains are not easy. Some of them, such as Pushkrimp the Machine, can use new weapons to prevent you from running away. If you manage to land critical hits and survive the encounter, you can add them onto your army.

When assaulting the fortress, you’ll have to pick which captains will participate in the fight with these captains and their minions. The outcome of the battle will depend on your ability to help your troops as they fight their way through the defenses. Middle-earth: Shadow of War was one of the first games whose developers announced that it would support the Xbox One X, and you’ll be able to get it before the new console is available. It launches on October 10.